The forever Martin/Pops chemistry

If Pops Fernandez were to choose a song that best describes her present relationship with her ex-husband Martin Nievera, it would be How Do You Keep the Music Playing? The wistful ballad was composed by Michel Legrand with words by Alan and Marilyn Bergman.

The song was popularized by Patti Austin and the late James Ingram. It became a popular standard that was later recorded by Barbra Streisand, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, Celine Dion and others.

How Do You Keep the Music Playing? was originally used as the theme in the motion picture Best Friends which starred Burt Reynolds and Goldie Hawn. The movie was about two friends who later discovered that it was not right for them to be married.

“How do you keep the music playing? How do you make it last? How do you keep the song from fading too fast?”

Martin and Pops met in 1981 when they were two rising stars tapped to co-host the late night TV show Penthouse Live. They started out as friends whose onscreen chemistry was so strong, that they easily captivated a huge fan base that sent the ratings soaring. They fell in love and were married in 1983.

“How do you lose yourself to someone and never lose your way? How do you not run out of new things to say? And since you know we’re always changing, how can it be the same?”

Their careers prospered. Martin and Pops became the concert king and queen of the country. The hit songs came one after the other. But the union whose peaks and dips, was all the while, under public scrutiny, turned out to be difficult for the young couple. Ten years and two sons, Robin and Ram, later, they separated.

“And tell me how year after year you’re sure your heart won’t fall apart each time you hear his name?”

Fans lamented the breakup but they remained loyal and supported Martin and Pops as they went about rebuilding their solo lives and their careers. But always there remained the hope that the two might one day reconcile and allow past mistakes to become just water under the bridge.

“I know the way I feel for you is now or never. The more I love the more that I’m afraid that in your eyes I may not see forever. Forever.”

Martin sang a lot of forevers over the years but the music could not bring the two back to their marriage. It was officially annulled in the year 2000.

“If we can be the best of lovers yet be the best of friends. If we can try with every day to make it better as it grows, with any luck then I suppose the music never ends.”

As time passed, the mistakes did become water under the bridge and the music continued to play. It is still as beautiful as before, although in a different beat. Martin and Pops became friends again and resumed performing together. Their reunion tour of the U.S. of A. which went from California to New York was a huge success. To their delight, their followers loved the semi-reconciliation.

Come Feb. 14 and 15, and again on Feb. 17 up to 21, Martin and Pops Twogether Again will be in residence at The Theatre at Solaire. It will be just like old times for their fans and a true Valentine season treat for everybody. (Get hold of Ticketworld 8891-9999 for tickets.)

Remember, they may not be husband and wife anymore but once they get up on the stage, they are still the now and forever Martin and Pops with all their forever chemistry intact.

Just think of all the love songs they are going to sing, Ikaw Lang ang Mamahalin and Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang Dumating Sa Buhay Ko. You Are My Song and Don’t Say Goodbye. And all those that they will do together. You and I, With You I’m Born Again, Tonight I Celebrate My Love for You, Somewhere Down the Road, Perfect Combination, Honesty, Almost Paradise, among others.

And not to forget, How Do You Keep the Music Playing? as they look forward to their new kind of forever.