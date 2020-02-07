MOVIES
Joshnella - Janella Salvador and Joshua Garcia
ABS-CBN/Released
Maja Salvador reveals real score between Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maja Salvador clarified that she’s not Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador's matchmaker.

In an interview with the media after she performed at the recent Guitar Apparel event in which she was launched as endorser, Maja said they were just having fun in the party of the recently concluded series “The Killer Bride.”

“Kung ano man ang lumabas no'ng time na 'yon, we’re just having fun. Siyempre masaya kami dahil ang daming nagsuporta sa show namin,” Maja said.  

Maja was talking about the videos from the party that circulated online, showing her teasing Joshua and Janella, who were seen sweet that night. Joshua even dedicated a song for Janella.

“Nagsaya lang kami nang gabing 'yon, so kung meron mang lumabas na videos, siyempre mauunahan ng malisya, but lahat kami friends. Alam naman ng dalawa na fan ako no'ng dalawa. Bilang siyempre si Camila,” Maja said.  

Maja clarified that Joshua and Janella were just friends.

“In fairness do'n sa dalawa, malalim talaga 'yung friendship na kahit anong pagtutukso mo, wala. Then siguro no'ng party namin, maghihiwalay na, wala na kaming taping, so may extra sweetness. Pero hanggang do'n lang,” Maja said.

Maja performed a song and dance number in front of a crowd in Robinsons Place Manila. Together with Maja were fellow endorsers Gloc 9 and Carlos Agassi. 

