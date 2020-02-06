Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla reveal Valentine's Day plans

MANILA, Philippines — On- and off-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla revealed their gifts to each other for the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

In an interview with the media during PayMaya’s campaign “BalikBayad” where they are the new endorsers, the couple said they both only wanted to mark the special day with lots of food.

“Binigyan na ko ng idea ni Kathryn, so alam ko na kung ano bibilin ko – doughnuts,” Daniel shared.

“Pagkain lang, masaya na ko,” Kathryn added.

“Siyempre simple lang naman ang mga gusto niya, so bibili ako ng isang truck ng doughnuts sa katorse,” Daniel quipped.

Kathryn shared that apart from flowers, she just wants good food for Valentine’s Day.

“Yung hihilingin ko po? Gusto ko lang talaga pagkain. Usually naman 'pag Valentine's, of course may flowers, and then food,” she explained.

When asked what she will give to Daniel on that special day, Kathryn said: “Sa kanya, pagkain din. Mahal 'yung gusto nito eh. 'Yung kaya lang natin.”

Daniel said what matters most on that special day is that they are together.

“Simple lang naman ang kasiyahan namin. Ang importante lang magkasama kami sa Valentine's Day,” he said.