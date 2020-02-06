MOVIES
Nadine Lustre and James Reid at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
James Reid hints at real reason behind breakup with Nadine Lustre
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor James Reid gave a hint on why he and actress Nadine Lustre broke up.

In an interview with Mega Man, James said he wanted to figure out who he really is after being tied up with Nadine for a long time.

“We’ve been in a love team for so long. And that’s been my whole life. I can’t even begin to think of who I am or what I’m supposed to be outside of that love team, which is scary. And that’s why I said I got a lot of figuring out to do,” James said.

“People might say I’m a bit heartless. I don’t want it to seem like me wanting to know who I am without Nadine is the only reason. There are too many to point out, but that’s all I’m able to share without going into depth."

The matinee idol also admitted that while he still loves Nadine, his perspective on love has changed.

“I still love her. It’s just my perspective on love has broadened,” he said.

James and Nadine broke up early this year. They confirmed their split in a joint statement announced by Boy Abunda in his show “Tonight With Boy Abunda.”

