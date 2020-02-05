Daniel Padilla co-directs brother's music video, introduces new moniker: Johnny Moonlight

MANILA, Philippines — Emerging Filipino band Jose Carlito shakes up the Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band scene with the upcoming release of the music video to “Big White Wall”— the band’s newest record — this February.



Directed by Peewee Gonzales with Daniel Padilla a.k.a. Johnny Moonlight as producer and assistant director, the music video utilized a unique treatment with the use of fisheye lens and visual distortions.



"Lots of pre-prods and meeting were held before it was finalized. They just told me, 'This is going to be cool and different!' The shoot itself was easy but they all got sunburnt," Peewee shared.



Jose Carlito is an alternative rock group composed of Jose Carlito "JC" Padilla (Daniel's brother), Katsumi Kabe, and Seth Gothico with new member, JZ Lorenzo.



One of the pioneer bands under DNA Music, Jose Carlito released “Big White Wall” as a single late last year, months after debuting the song, “My Generation.”



"We were just 13-year-olds when we wrote the song, that's why we treasure it so much. We thought it's the right time to release it since there's already an opportunity. That how much we love the song, we didn't think about whether it would be a hit or miss," JC said.



The group is just one of the talented musicians under DNA Music, a record label under ABS-CBN Music, which seeks to elevate the local bands industry and help rock and alternative artists shine.



Jose Carlito’s “Big White Wall” will be released on February 21 (Friday), 8 p.m. at the '70s Bistro and on February 22 (Saturday) on MYX and ABS-CBN Star Music’s YouTube channel.