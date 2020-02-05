Noah Centineo, Lana Condor Manila fan meet cancelled over nCoV scare

MANILA, Philippines — Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the co-stars we fell in love with in "To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before," won't be able to push through with their visit to the Philippines due to the global outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease.

“In light of the global coronavirus outbreak, we will sadly be canceling the ‘To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You’ Philippines event in order to ensure the health and well-being of our fans and all those attending,” a Netflix Philippines spokesperson announced in statement sent to Philstar.com on Wednesday.

“We are grateful for the love and support the Philippines has shown towards Lana, Noah and the film, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The World Health Organization on January 31 locally declared the 2019 nCoV outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Fortunately, fans can still catch Lara Jean and Peter in “To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You," to be released exactly a week from now on Netflix.

The #TATBPhilippines fan event would have taken place on February 15 after the sequel’s release and Valentine’s Day.