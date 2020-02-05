MOVIES
MUSIC
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in "To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before"
Netflix/Released
Noah Centineo, Lana Condor Manila fan meet cancelled over nCoV scare
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2020 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the co-stars we fell in love with in "To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before," won't be able to push through with their visit to the Philippines due to the global outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease.

“In light of the global coronavirus outbreak, we will sadly be canceling the ‘To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You’ Philippines event in order to ensure the health and well-being of our fans and all those attending,” a Netflix Philippines spokesperson announced in statement sent to Philstar.com on Wednesday.

“We are grateful for the love and support the Philippines has shown towards Lana, Noah and the film, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

The World Health Organization on January 31 locally declared the 2019 nCoV outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Fortunately, fans can still catch Lara Jean and Peter in “To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You," to be released exactly a week from now on Netflix.

The #TATBPhilippines fan event would have taken place on February 15 after the sequel’s release and Valentine’s Day.

2019-NCOV LANA CONDOR NETFLIX NETFLIX PHILIPPINES NOAH CENTINEO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Marcelito Pomoy enters 'America's Got Talent' finals
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy has advanced to the grand finals of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ice Seguerra, Bembol Roco expose dismal showbiz work conditions at Congress inquiry
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
During the recent congressional hearing on various bills following the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia, celebrities Ice...
Entertainment
fbfb
Not Miss Universe enough? Catriona Gray defends Zozibini Tunzi
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"I think it's very unfair for someone to qualify someone based on look alone because we as Miss Universes are so much more...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang bastos naman': Joshua Garcia refutes Julia Barretto's statement on having closure
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Joshua said he finds it rude to not give closure to the person you once loved.
Entertainment
fbfb
Is he or isn’t he?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
That’s the question being asked by those who saw this picture that recently surfaced on Ellen Adarna’s Insta...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
More achievers on the international scene
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Year 2020 is only one month old so it’s not too late to take a misty-eyed look at more achievers on the international...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Ben&Ben, Tala and Catriona hit songs
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
As the year 2020 ends its first month, I thought it might be nice to check out what sounds are Pinoys listening to these...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
Kick out 'domestic abuser' Amber Heard from 'Aquaman 2,' fans urge in new petition
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
"I'm sorry that I didn't... hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe,...
Entertainment
fbfb
23 hours ago
#Beaden: Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo spotted together in Thailand
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo were seen together in an airport in Thailand.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
WATCH: Catriona Gray defends alleged 'copycat' Miss Thailand
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Pageant fans compared Miss Thailand’s evening wear, hairstyle and walk with Catriona’s iconic Mayon Volcano-inspired...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with