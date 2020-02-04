MOVIES
From left: "Aquaman" director James Wan and stars Amber Heard and Jason Momoa during their Asian press conference in Manila last Dec. 11, 2018.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Kick out 'domestic abuser' Amber Heard from 'Aquaman 2,' fans urge in new petition
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Over 120,000 followers of the superhero movie "Aquaman" franchise have signed on to a petition calling for the removal of actress Amber Heard from the upcoming sequel, following her leaked admission of hitting ex-husband, award-winning actor Johnny Depp.

“As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser,” reads the change.org petition initiated by Jeanne Larson.

“Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2.”

The former couple has both accused each other of domestic violence, with Depp filing a $50 million lawsuit in which he describes in length the apparent mistreatment he received from his ex-wife.

"I'm sorry that I didn't... hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you're not punched," Heard said in the leaked audio recording, with Depp insisting that her fist was clenched hence he was being punched.

Heard, likewise, has also provided evidence to support her domestic violence claim against Depp.

The "Aquaman" film released in 2018 had a box office total of over $1.14 billion. Its sequel is slated for a December 2022 release.

