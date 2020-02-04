MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file; F&C Jewelry/Released
#Beaden: Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo spotted together in Thailand
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo were seen together in an airport in Thailand.

Social media users speculate that the two giant stars of their respective home networks have a project together.

A social media user posted photos and videos of Alden and Bea in Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand.

“My gosh, Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards at Suvarnabhumi Airport Thailand. Na-starstruck lang jud ko,” the Facebook user wrote in the caption.

After the success of his blockbuster movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with Kathryn Bernardo, Alden expressed his desire to work with Bea Alonzo in different interviews last year.

“Kasi nag-meet kami before sa airport on our way sa Sinulog festival, last year ata ‘yun. Tapos nagkamustahan, kasi the last time we saw each other ay sa party noong stylist namin kasama si Idan (John Lloyd Cruz),” Alden said.

“So ‘yun, sabi ko sana magkaroon ng chance na maka-work ko siya in a movie or in a project. We’ll see,” he added.

ALDEN RICHARDS BEA ALONZO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is he or isn’t he?
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
That’s the question being asked by those who saw this picture that recently surfaced on Ellen Adarna’s Insta...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Regine Velasquez gets honest about plastic surgery, nose job
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez admitted that she’s not against plastic surgery, but it needs to be done properly...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sen. Bong reflects on the Kobe Bryant tragedy
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
His four-year-plus “staycation” at Camp Crame has radically changed the way Sen. Bong Revilla looks at life....
Entertainment
fbfb
Ex-'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson and new husband split after just 12 days
5 hours ago
Former "Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and movie mogul Jon Peters have called it quits just 12 days after tying...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Regine Velasquez hopeful for ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez is very hopeful that the government will renew the franchise of TV station ABS-CBN.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
Like mother, like daughter
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 16 hours ago
Patricia Angela Mindanao Cruz, 16, was crowned 2020 Miss Philippine Youth at Tanghalang Pasigueño last Jan. 12, beating...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Miss International 2018 1st runner-up Ahtisa Manalo backs out from Miss Universe Philippines 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas International 2018 Ahtisa Manalo has withdrawn her application for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Majority of Canadians reject paying for Harry, Meghan's security
1 day ago
Seventy-seven percent of people surveyed by Nanos Research, for CTV, believe the Candian taxpayer does not have to pay for...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Latin pride on display at J-Lo, Shakira Super Bowl show
1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira turned the Super Bowl halftime show into a giant Latin dance party Sunday, wowing the sold-out...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Tom & Carla not jumping on the marriage bandwagon
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Just because every (showbiz) couple seems to be in a rush doesn’t mean that Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana are going...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with