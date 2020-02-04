Beaden: Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo spotted together in Thailand

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo were seen together in an airport in Thailand.

Social media users speculate that the two giant stars of their respective home networks have a project together.

A social media user posted photos and videos of Alden and Bea in Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand.

“My gosh, Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards at Suvarnabhumi Airport Thailand. Na-starstruck lang jud ko,” the Facebook user wrote in the caption.

After the success of his blockbuster movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with Kathryn Bernardo, Alden expressed his desire to work with Bea Alonzo in different interviews last year.

“Kasi nag-meet kami before sa airport on our way sa Sinulog festival, last year ata ‘yun. Tapos nagkamustahan, kasi the last time we saw each other ay sa party noong stylist namin kasama si Idan (John Lloyd Cruz),” Alden said.

“So ‘yun, sabi ko sana magkaroon ng chance na maka-work ko siya in a movie or in a project. We’ll see,” he added.