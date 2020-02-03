Miss International 2018 1st runner-up Ahtisa Manalo backs out from Miss Universe Philippines 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas International 2018 Ahtisa Manalo has withdrawn her application for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant this year.

In a recent Instagram story, Ahtisa announced that she will no longer push through her application due to health reasons.

"I need to take care of my health and I hope everyone will be understanding of it," Ahtisa said.

"I was hoping that I'll be able to join this year; but after considering the opinion of everyone important in my life, we decided it'd be best for me not to push through,” she added.

Ahtisa shared that she really wanted to give the country the fight they want to see but for now, she cannot handle the tasks needed for such.

"Believe me that I want to give you the fight you want to see, but I honestly don't think I can manage to physically perform the duties of a candidate as this surely involves physically draining tasks," she said.

She, however, hopes to get back in shape and continue her Miss Universe dream someday.

“For now, I am gonna work on getting back to my 100% and continue hoping to step on the Miss Universe stage one day,” Ahtisa said.

Last December, the beauty queen from Quezon City posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account about joining the Miss Universe.

She was seen last January 31 at the Empire Studios, filing her application form for the pageant. Her Binibining Pilipinas batchmate Michele Gumabao applied for the pageant this year.

Ahtisa won as 1st runner-up at the Miss International 2018 held at Japan. She is only turning 23 this year and Miss Universe accepts applicants up to under 28 years old.