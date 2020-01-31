WATCH: Judy Ann Santos admits past plans to move to rival network

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos admitted that she taught of transferring network in the past but still chose to be with ABS-CBN through the years.

During the press conference of her recently concluded teleserye “Starla,” Juday said that when she was young, she wanted to shift to another network.

“May mga moments noong kabataan ko, maiisip mo 'yun pag may tampo ka, halimbawa mayro'n kayong miscommunication or misunderstanding ng mother network, you always think of something big to do,” Juday professed.

“'Yung parang ayoko na, pero you'll always go back to where you began, where you started and napag-uusapan naman ang mga bagay-bagay kaya nga we are called Kapamilya eh. I am able to tell everything to Tita Cory, Tatay Lauren. Siguro hindi maiiwasan 'yon kasi ako lang yata ang hindi umalis dito sa ABS-CBN,” she added.

Juday started her career via the teleserye “Ula: Ang Batang Gubat” in 1988, followed by the hit teleserye “Mara Clara” with Gladys Reyes in 1992 until 1997.

Since then, she starred in different top-rating shows in ABS-CBN, including “Esperanza,” “Sa Puso Ko Iingatan Ka,” “Basta’t Kasama Kita,” “Krystala,” and “Ysabella,” to name a few.

Her teleserye “Starla,” written by Dindo Perez and directed by Onat Diaz, Darnel Villaflor and Jerome Pobocan, brightened viewers’ nights nationwide as it shared moral lessons and good vibes to kids and the whole family since its premiere last October.

Until the very end, the series reminded viewers to carry with them the value of hope, forgiveness, love for family, and helping others for the rest of the year. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.