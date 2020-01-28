MOVIES
The lawyer of Nadine Lustre on January 28 challenged Viva Artists Agency to act on its threat of filing a lawsuit against the singer-actress and any party that works with her.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, File
Nadine Lustre's camp reacts to Viva's legal action threat
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2020 - 6:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The lawyer of Nadine Lustre has challenged Viva Artists Agency to act on its threat of filing a lawsuit against the singer-actress and any party that works with her.

“We welcome any legal action by VIVA so their unconscionable, oppressive and illegal Contract with Nadine (and their other artists) can be litigated in the proper forum,” lawyer Lorna Kapunan of Kapunan & Castillo Law Offices said in a statement sent to the media.

In a press statement released by the law firm on Monday, Nadine is now self-managed and bookings and inquiries may be directly addressed to her.

The artists agency, however, replied that "Nadine cannot unilaterally withdraw from her contract with VIVA," insisting that she was still an exclusive artist under them.

“Any dealings or professional engagements entered into by Nadie, without the consent or approval of VIVA constitutes breach of contract. VIVA shall initiate appropriate legal action against Nadine and/or third parties that directly deal with Nadine in contravention of VIVA's Management Contract,” the agency said.

Nadine’s lawyer begs to differ.

“It’s about time that a David strikes out a Goliath that has taken advantage of young artists in the industry for the longest time,” Kapunan said.

“Viva lawyers have not replied to our earlier letters but chose to wait in ambush to malign Nadine and harass Third parties dealing with her in good faith...This is wrongful and malicious Contract interference by Viva actionable in law for damages.”

In December 2019, Nadine signed a contract with Careless Music, a recording label founded by longtime ex-boyfriend James Reid.

She left Viva after more than 10 years with the agency, rising to prominence in teen flicks like "Diary ng Panget" and "Talk Back and You're Dead" in 2014.

