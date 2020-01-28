MOVIES
Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Jinggoy Estrada on showbiz comeback, ABS-CBN franchise renewal
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2020 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada refused to comment on the issue surrounding ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com after the press conference of his comeback movie “Coming Home,” Jinggoy said he doesn’t know yet the status of the franchise renewal.

“I'm not really into it. I don't know the ins and outs, the status of the franchise of the ABS-CBN, so as much as possible I don't want to comment about that,” he told Philstar.com.  

“It's the decision naman of the lawmakers sa House,” he added.

Paired with Sylvia Sanchez in the movie, Jinggoy is set to return to showbiz via ALV Films and Maverick Films' “Coming Home.”   

"Hindi ko pwedeng talikuran ang aking pinanggalingan dahil dito ko nakilala, sa pag-aartista," Estrada said of his showbiz comeback.

His last movie before "Coming Home" was "Ang Tanging Pamilya: A Marry Go Round" in 2009. It can be recalled that he received a Best Actor award from the 2007 Metro Manila Film Festival for "Katas Ng Saudi."

"Coming Home" is also the screen debut of Miss Unviverse 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida, who plays as Jinggoy’s mistress in the movie.

Directed by Adolf Alix, the movie also stars Martin del Rosario, EA de Guzman, Jake Ejercito, Shaira Diaz, Vin Abrenica, Janne Agoncillo and Julian Estrada.

Philstar
