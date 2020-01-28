MOVIES
Artist's rendition of Kobe and daughter Gianna in heaven
Instagram/@bosslogic
'My heart is broken': Filipino celebrities mourn Kobe Bryant, daughter's passing
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2020 - 12:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from athletes, Filipino celebrities honored the life of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis wrote on her Twitter account her condolences to the family of the NBA legend and other passengers of the helicopter crash.

“Such sad news to wake up to... to hear about the passing of one of the most celebrated basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.. and everyone who was on that chopper ride.... May they all Rest In Peace,” Anne wrote.  

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who is friends with Kobe, said that the world lost a legend.

"The world lost a legend today but the impact and legacy he leaves behind will last forever!" Manny wrote.

On Michael V's Facebook account, the "Bubble Gang" comedian posted a video of his sketch of Kobe.

"Alam ko namang lahat tayo doon din ang punta pero to have people say goodbye so soon seems unfair to some of us. Buti na lang naniniwala akong He has a reason for all of these things," Michael V wrote.

KC Concepcion posted a photo of Kobe and daughter Gianna in her Instagram account.

“This photo is sooo powerful! A father’s guidance, adoration, support, and unconditional love captured in one moment. ???? Woww... Los Angeles has lost 2 Angels. Heaven has gained 2 Mambas. ? Prayers up for the Bryant family, esp sending strength to his wife Vanessa,” she wrote.

“Here’s to making more happy moments with those we love and I hope we’re all surrounded by people who are a force to encourage us to STEP UP and who will love us and RAISE US UP unconditionally,” she added.

Kapuso stars Derek Ramsay, Julie Anne San Jose and Benjamin Alves also posted on their social media accounts to honor the Lakers legend.

"Mamba out! This guy is the definition of hard work and dedication," Derek wrote.

"Rest in peace and love, Kobe and Gianna Bryant," Julie Anne wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest in peace and love, Kobe and Gianna Bryant. #mambaforever (photo: @bosslogic)

A post shared by JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@myjaps) on

"My heart is broken. I feel like I lost a loved one," Benjamin said.

