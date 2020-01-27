Nadine Lustre leaves Viva, to self-manage career 'indefinitely'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre is no longer a talent of Viva Artists Agency.

In a press statement by Kapunan & Castillo Law Offices, Nadine is now self-managed and bookings and inquiries may be directly addressed to her.

Press statement by Kapunan & Castillo Law Offices

“For the information of the public, Nadine Lustre is no longer a talent of Viva Artists Agency. Consistent with her rights under the Civil Code of the Philippines, specifically Article 1920, she has decided to terminate her agency contract with Viva,” the law office said.

“As of now, Nadine is self-managed and will continue to be so indefinitely. She shall directly manage her affairs from now on, and booking and inquiries may be directly addressed to her,” the statement added.

Last December, Nadine signed a contract with Careless Music, a recording label founded by her former boyfriend James Reid.

Nadine started her career with Viva in 2009, where she was launched as part of the girl group Pop Girls. Her biggest break with Viva came with the film "Diary ng Panget" in 2014, followed by "Talk Back and Your Dead" and "Para sa Hopeless Romantic."

Last September, James left Viva Artists Agency. He said he will concentrate on his music and his work as Chief Executive Officer of Careless Music Manila.