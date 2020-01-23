MOVIES
MUSIC
Swing Out Sister and Sybil
Ovation Productions/Released
Swing Out Sister announces Philippine concert tour
(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — English pop duo Swing Out Sister, composed of Corinne Drewery and Andy Connell, is heading back to the Philippines for their 2020 Philippine Tour with special guest Sybil. Dates are April 16 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, April 17 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao, and April 19 at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu.

The much loved 1980s duo began to dominate the music industry with their sophisticated dance-pop-jazz genre in the autumn of 1986, following the release of their biggest hit to date, Breakout. The irresistible upbeat single lived up to its name as it became an international chart sensation not only in the United Kingdom and the US but in many markets worldwide including the Philippines.

Swing Out Sister became part of the defining sound of British pop in the late 1980s and one of the most successful pop bands around the globe with their multiple hit songs such as Where In The World, Fooled By A Smile, You On My Mind, Twilight World, Waiting Game, Forever Blue, Am I the Same Girl, The Windmills Of Your Mind, La La Means I Love You, Love Won’t Let You Down, and Precious Words. Special guest is Sybil whose many hits include Make It Easy On Me, Don’t Make Me Over, Walk On By, It’s Too Late, The Love I Lost, I Wanna Be Where You are, Lovely Day.

Sybil, on the other hand, is an American R&B and pop singer-songwriter. She gained notable success in her career with songs during the mid-1980s into the mid-1990s. She achieved worldwide crossover hits with her cover versions of Dionne Warwick’s hits Don’t Make Me Over, and Walk On By which were released in 1989 and 1990, respectively.

Swing Out Sister Philippine Tour 2020 with Sybil is presented by Ovation Productions in cooperation with TAP Go: Stream Sports Anywhere! 

Tickets for Manila concert are available through www.ticketnet.com.ph while tickets for Davao and Cebu concerts are available through www.ticketnet.com.ph and www.smtickets.com. For inquiries, please call (02)8911-5555 or (02)8470-2222. #SwingOutSisterPH #OVATION2020.

MANILA CONCERTS SWING OUT SISTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
#NoToABSCBNShutdown: Celebrities petition for franchise renewal
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Here's what your favorite artistas have to say about the ABS-CBN franchise renewal issue.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Thank you, JaDine': Insider sources reveal why James Reid, Nadine Lustre withheld split
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre finally confirmed that they broke up.
Entertainment
fbfb
Iza Calzado mistaken for Issa Pressman over James Reid, Nadine Lustre split
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Iza Calzado has spread some good vibes amid the breakup between fellow actors James Reid and Nadine Lustre.
Entertainment
fbfb
JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?
By Ricky Lo | 19 days ago
Despite the protestations of JaDineans who seem to be in denial about their idols James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s reported...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
LIST: 10 songs from the last decade that you should still be listening to today
2 days ago
Here are 10 jams to bring with you in the new decade.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Partner
15 minutes ago
Here's how you can catch Billie Eilish in Manila this 2020
15 minutes ago
Global, chart-topping artist Billie Eilish is bringing her highly-anticipated "WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR" to the Philippines,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Partner
49 minutes ago
'Yorme' Isko Moreno to host grand Chinese New Year 2020 countdown
49 minutes ago
Get ready for the biggest celebration to kick off the Year of the Rat! 
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
James Reid, Nadine Lustre clear Issa Pressman from cheating allegations
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre responded to Yassi Pressman's statement defending her sister Issa Pressman,...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
JaDine: We have broken up!!!
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
This is not fake news: James Reid and Nadine Lustre have broken up and they themselves confirmed it in a joint statement (reprinted...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Manilennials stars on the biggest misconception about millennials
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
Whether on radio or TV, one gets to hear an enormous amount of discussion on millennials, a.k.a. Generation Y.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with