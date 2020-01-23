MOVIES
The Office of the Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, in cooperation with the Filipino-Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Inc. (FCGCCI), and Manila Chinatown Development Council, is holding several activities to celebrate the new year. 
'Yorme' Isko Moreno to host grand Chinese New Year 2020 countdown
(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 2:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready for the biggest celebration to kick off the Year of the Rat! 

Join the Chinese New Year Countdown 2020 Street Party, happening this January 24, from 7 p.m. to midnight, in Plaza San Lorenzo Ruiz, Binondo, Manila. The show will feature special celebrity guests and some of the biggest acts in Original Pilipino Music (OPM), including Parokya Ni Edgar, Sponge Cola, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Ex-Battalion, Darren Espanto, Angeline Quinto, Janine Berdin and many more musical acts to keep the night festive. 

Also joining the festivities are all-star celebrity guests from ABS-CBN and GMA, including Joshua Garcia, Derrick Monasterio and Rita Daniela. Capping off the New Year Countdown will be a 30-minute grand firework display to start the year with a big bang. 

The following day, January 25, will see a grand float parade, which will travel along the streets of Binondo and Sta. Cruz, also featuring special celebrity guests. 

This is one grand celebration you wouldn’t wanna miss! Admission is free for all events.
 

