James Reid and Nadine Lustre
James Reid, Nadine Lustre clear Issa Pressman from cheating allegations
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 10:01am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre responded to Yassi Pressman's statement defending her sister Issa Pressman, who was accused of being the third party in James and Nadine's breakup. 

In Yassi's Instagram post defending her sister, James commented on the post, saying sorry that Issa was dragged into the issue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hindi po papatol ang kapatid ko sa mga sinasabi ninyo ???? Pero bilang Ate, hindi ko naman po yata kayang panuorin na patuloy po siyang binabato ng mga masasakit na salita dahil nananahimik siya. ~ this was me and nadz last night, watching how some of us become cruel over untrue statements. ???? Initially we all laughed about how crazy the things that woke us up yesterday were, and then.... they started getting out of hand, at di na yun tama.. Ayaw na po sana namin patulan, but we decided to post something because cyber-bullying is not okay, it is never okay. Be careful with the words you say, and things you THINK are true on social media. They're not always the truth. Do not be so quick to point fingers, when you do not have the proper information. #thinkbeforeyouclick ~ We're all okay. Sana po kayo din. Let's respect everyone. ??????

A post shared by Yassi Pressman (@yassipressman) on

"Sorry you girls got dragged into this. There are some messed up people out there," James commented. 

He then commented with three heart emojis.

Nadine, on the other hand, also commented on Yassi's post, clearing Issa from fans' allegations. 

"Love you both," Nadine commented, tagging Yassi and Issa. 

James and Nadine announced on "Tonight With Boy Abunda" last Monday that the rumors of their breakup is true. 

On Tuesday, fans of the couple accused Issa on different social media sites of being the supposed third party in the breakup after a video surfaced allegedly showing James and Issa kissing behind Nadine's back. 

fbfb
