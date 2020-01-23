James Reid, Nadine Lustre clear Issa Pressman from cheating allegations

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre responded to Yassi Pressman's statement defending her sister Issa Pressman, who was accused of being the third party in James and Nadine's breakup.

In Yassi's Instagram post defending her sister, James commented on the post, saying sorry that Issa was dragged into the issue.

"Sorry you girls got dragged into this. There are some messed up people out there," James commented.

He then commented with three heart emojis.

Nadine, on the other hand, also commented on Yassi's post, clearing Issa from fans' allegations.

"Love you both," Nadine commented, tagging Yassi and Issa.

James and Nadine announced on "Tonight With Boy Abunda" last Monday that the rumors of their breakup is true.

On Tuesday, fans of the couple accused Issa on different social media sites of being the supposed third party in the breakup after a video surfaced allegedly showing James and Issa kissing behind Nadine's back.