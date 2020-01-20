LIST: 10 songs from the last decade that you should still be listening to today

MANILA, Philippines — Just like memories that either made you laugh or cry over the last 10 years, there are songs that you bring to the next decade.

These are tunes that shaped the soundtrack of the past few years of your life: bops to start the day with, tracks to listen through traffic, jams to dance with your friends, and melodies to contemplate on your own.

As you kick off the year with your new year resolutions, start off with these 10 tracks that you shouldn’t leave behind in the last decade.

1. ‘Do You Wanna Be Free’ by Janine Teñoso, Bea Lorenzo, and Clara Benin (2019)

Pump up your mornings with some motivation and self-empowerment with a sound from three powerful ladies whose songs are as beautiful as they are! This collaboration makes you want to clear unnecessary thoughts in your head, jump start your day with a clear mind and think about the things that matter most.

Listen to it here.

2. ‘Smile for Me’ by the Gentle Bones (2019)

Singaporean singer-songwriter Joel Tan’s newest single is a little slice of inspiration delivered to ease the pain of being on the road too long as traffic turns for the worse. Ease those forehead creases with some uplifting beats that feed a little positivity into your daily routine.

Listen to it here.

3. ‘Bawat Daan’ by Ebe Dancel (2015)

Nothing beats chasing sunsets with your lover while listening to OPM icon Ebe Dancel’s tracks. Recall special moments, like when you both had your first dinner date or when you first went out of town. Pour your heart out as you sing its soulful lyrics while you remember how you have found your person.

Listen to it here.

4. ‘Shallow’ by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (2018)

In a contemplative mood? Have a slow Sunday afternoon in the shower as you sing to the 2018 Academy Awards’ Best Original Song. As the melancholic guitar and poetic words from the song pour over you, your mind is sure to recall memorable scenes from the hit movie remake "A Star is Born."

Listen to it here.

5. ‘Sirena’ by Gloc-9 feat. Ebe Dancel (2012)

We’re talking about being true to oneself that gives perpetual happiness and we’re all for that. Rapper Gloc-9’s flow and delivery sends a message across quite smoothly: you are your own self. This local hit doesn’t only express the reality about the LGBTQ+ community with their families but also portrays the discrimination they face from society. Give this track a spot in your karaoke line-up and rap it out in all its truthfulness.

Listen to it here.

6. ‘Young, Dumb and Broke’ by Khalid (2017)

When going on a long drive with your friends, it is just right to celebrate the days when you can (could?) afford to be little young, dumb, and broke. No matter where you are in life at this very moment, this song is the perfect excuse for a 3-minute de-stress through its chill beats that make you want to wrap your day with good vibes.

Listen to it here.

7. ‘Tala’ by Sarah Geronimo (2015)

Don’t think twice. You know this hit is perfect for those nights when you just want to let loose on the dance floor and show off your moves with that choreography everybody knows. With a big smile and a gleam in your eye, start leading the routine and see how the rest of the people in the club is bound to join you.

Listen to it here.

8. ‘Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)’ by Kelly Clarkson (2011)

This pop song doubles as a reminder to know your worth and put yourself first before anyone else. Sweep that negativity in your head by keeping up with the tune’s beat while shaking your head. Set new goals for the new year, or even the new decade. Learn from what broke your heart and thrive in what strengthens your spirit.

Listen to it here.

9. ‘Kathang Isip’ by Ben&Ben (2017)

The reality of life? "Minsan siya’y para sa iyo, pero minsan siya’y paasa." When nights get a little colder and slower, tune in to this nine-piece band’s melodies as you walk through those old memories. This may help you understand your emotions more and regain yourself again.

Listen to it here.

10. ‘Truth Hurts’ by Lizzo (2017)

A night-out, a power clean-up, a sleepover or even a small party a la Netflix’s Someone Great is never complete now that we’ve heard this Lizzo hit. Unleash the goddess in you as you realize that 2020 is the perfect time to need something more exciting, bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay.

Listen to it here.