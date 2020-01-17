MOVIES
MUSIC
Nadine Lustre and James Reid visit the Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Nadine Lustre via Instagram, screenshot
Nadine Lustre's phone stolen in Brazil
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Nadine Lustre had her cellphone stolen in Brazil, where she and on-and-offscreen boyfriend James Reid flew off for a reported lifestyle magazine shoot.

The A-list power couple of nearly four years recently laid rest to false breakup rumors over the new year’s entrance, openly displaying their good time in Brazil through photos and videos in their Instagram stories.

“New fone who dis? Legit tho, cuz my phone got stolen yesterday hah,” Nadine's Instagram story on Thursday read.

The Kapamilya star also posted a story that reads "Thank god for the [cloud emoji]," possibly pertaining to cloud storage that would enable her to access her stolen phone's content.

Fans speculate that Nadine is still in Brazil based on a video in her Instagram story, showing the landmark and cultural icon "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro.

a dash of bravery, a little bit of self doubt and a whole lotta bonkers.

83.9k Likes, 3 Comments - NL (@nadine) on Instagram: "a dash of bravery, a little bit of self doubt and a whole lotta bonkers."

BRAZIL JAMES REID NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’ enters Billboard’s world chart
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
From a nationwide dance craze, Sarah Geronimo's “Tala” sets another record as an international phenomenon as it...
Entertainment
fbfb
Marcelito Pomoy advances to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Marcelito is the grand winner of the second season of "Pilipinas Got Talent." He is known for his ability to sing in both...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Tala' for Taal: How you can dance to help Taal Volcano victims
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
For a modest registration fee of P100, dancers can go a long way in supporting the areas most heavily affected by the Taal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano reacts to face mask overpricing accusations
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actor Luis Manzano has defended himself against social media users accusing him of overpricing N95 face masks in...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Darna' trends as Angel Locsin posts about helping Taal Volcano victims
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin has been getting praises again from social media users after she asked for the needs of Taal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Achievers in 2019 international pageants
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Win some, lose some.
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
A horror film with Asian take
By Raymond de Asis LoL.A. Correspondent | 18 hours ago
In American horror cinema, Lin Shaye is a superstar.
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
An OPM acoustic show like no other
By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
Rey Valera and Joey G will cook up a musical treat like no other on Feb. 7, 8 p.m. at the Palacio De Maynila along Roxas...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Piolo, Dingdong & Derek light up Dunkin’ Aurora branch
By TEXT AND PHOTOS Ver Paulino | 18 hours ago
Dunkin’ Donuts endorsers Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes and Derek Ramsay brightened up the day at Dunkin’ Donuts...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bradley Cooper is Leonard Bernstein
By Baby A. Gil | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Although he had already won for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards, members of the Academy Awards still chose to pass up nominating Taron Egerton for Best Actor at the Oscars.
18 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with