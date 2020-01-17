Nadine Lustre's phone stolen in Brazil

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Nadine Lustre had her cellphone stolen in Brazil, where she and on-and-offscreen boyfriend James Reid flew off for a reported lifestyle magazine shoot.

The A-list power couple of nearly four years recently laid rest to false breakup rumors over the new year’s entrance, openly displaying their good time in Brazil through photos and videos in their Instagram stories.

“New fone who dis? Legit tho, cuz my phone got stolen yesterday hah,” Nadine's Instagram story on Thursday read.

Nadine Lustre nanakawan ng cellphone sa Brazil @PilStarNgayon @PhilstarNews



???? Mula sa Instagram ni Nadine Lustre pic.twitter.com/yCdtUTtu4O — James Relativo (@james_relativo) January 17, 2020

The Kapamilya star also posted a story that reads "Thank god for the [cloud emoji]," possibly pertaining to cloud storage that would enable her to access her stolen phone's content.

Fans speculate that Nadine is still in Brazil based on a video in her Instagram story, showing the landmark and cultural icon "Christ the Redeemer" statue in Rio de Janeiro.