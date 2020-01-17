MOVIES
MUSIC
Actress Coleen Garcia
Coleen Garcia via Instagram, screenshot
Coleen Garcia donates movie's proceeds to Taal Volcano victims
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Coleen Garcia reminded everyone to be prepared all the time since nobody expected Taal Volcano to be active again.

“At the same time, I mean nobody predicted, who could've assume that Taal will be active again like that, ‘di ba? We all didn't see it coming, so the best we can do talaga is really to be prepared all the time,” she said in an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, before the block screening of her new movie “Mia.” 

In “Mia,” Coleen takes on the lead role, a doctor who became self-destructive and alcoholic after her fiance’s death. Other cast members include Kapuso actor Edgar Allan Guzman, William Martinez and Yayo Aguila, among others.    

The film, produced by Insight 360 Films, announced on Friday that all proceeds from the January 17 screening will be donated to Taal Volcano eruption victims. 
 

COLEEN GARCIA TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcelito Pomoy advances to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Marcelito is the grand winner of the second season of "Pilipinas Got Talent." He is known for his ability to sing in both...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano reacts to face mask overpricing accusations
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actor Luis Manzano has defended himself against social media users accusing him of overpricing N95 face masks in...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Darna' trends as Angel Locsin posts about helping Taal Volcano victims
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin has been getting praises again from social media users after she asked for the needs of Taal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jo Koy: No joke incorporating Pinoy culture into comedy act
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Filipino-American funnyman Jo Koy has made the Pinoy in him a staple of his stand-up comedy act. From his Filipino mom and...
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
A horror film with Asian take
By Raymond de Asis LoL.A. Correspondent | 15 hours ago
In American horror cinema, Lin Shaye is a superstar.
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
An OPM acoustic show like no other
By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Rey Valera and Joey G will cook up a musical treat like no other on Feb. 7, 8 p.m. at the Palacio De Maynila along Roxas...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Piolo, Dingdong & Derek light up Dunkin’ Aurora branch
By TEXT AND PHOTOS Ver Paulino | 15 hours ago
Dunkin’ Donuts endorsers Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes and Derek Ramsay brightened up the day at Dunkin’ Donuts...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bradley Cooper is Leonard Bernstein
By Baby A. Gil | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Although he had already won for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards, members of the Academy Awards still chose to pass up nominating Taron Egerton for Best Actor at the Oscars.
15 hours ago
Entertainment
fbfb
23 hours ago
Bela Padilla calls out opportunists, sellers of overpriced face masks
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
"Hoy, wag kayong ganyan!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with