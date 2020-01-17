Coleen Garcia donates movie's proceeds to Taal Volcano victims

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Coleen Garcia reminded everyone to be prepared all the time since nobody expected Taal Volcano to be active again.

“At the same time, I mean nobody predicted, who could've assume that Taal will be active again like that, ‘di ba? We all didn't see it coming, so the best we can do talaga is really to be prepared all the time,” she said in an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, before the block screening of her new movie “Mia.”

Related Stories Billy Crawford urges government to have animal evacuation plan

In “Mia,” Coleen takes on the lead role, a doctor who became self-destructive and alcoholic after her fiance’s death. Other cast members include Kapuso actor Edgar Allan Guzman, William Martinez and Yayo Aguila, among others.

The film, produced by Insight 360 Films, announced on Friday that all proceeds from the January 17 screening will be donated to Taal Volcano eruption victims.

