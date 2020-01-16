MOVIES
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla ink 3-year ABS-CBN contract, reveal new projects
(Philstar.com) - January 16, 2020 - 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Onscreen love team and real-life sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla remained Kapamilyas as they sign their respective three-year contracts with the network on January 15.

After working on projects separately for more than a year, the phenomenal box office couple shared their sentiments on what people should expect, now that the sought after KathNiel tandem will be back on TV this year with an upcoming teleserye, “Tanging Mahal.”

“It’s going to be something fresh, especially that we have waited for this to happen again. I think that the fans are really excited to see us work together again, and personally, we are excited for this, too,” Daniel shared.

Apart from his project with Kathryn, Daniel also mentioned his excitement about his movie titled “Whether the Weather is Fine” with ABS-CBN executive and veteran actress Charo Santos-Concio.

“I’m hoping that people would watch out for this film because this is really different, this is something new. The attack is different, the feel of the movie is different, that’s why it’s exciting.” Daniel mused.

Kathryn, on the other hand, shared her happiness about the support she’s gaining from her YouTube channel, “Everyday Kath,” which garnered almost a million subscribers in just two weeks after its first vlog release.

“I’m happy. More than the subscribers, I’m more delighted towards the comments that we receive because we do not know that a simple glimpse into our personal lives would have a positive effect on them,” Kathryn shared.

KathNiel fans should also watch out for a comeback movie that the love team will be cooking for this year.

When asked about how they feel toward staying a Kapamilya, Daniel answered: “Very happy and very thankful that ABS-CBN still trusts us the same way we trust it. We’re very happy, blessed, and excited for the things in store for us.” 

Present in the signing were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes, TV production head Laurenti Dyogi, Star Magic head Johnny Manahan and head of treasury Rick Tan.

