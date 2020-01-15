MOVIES
Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in "To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before"
Netflix/Released
Lana Condor, Noah Centineo to have Valentine's fan meet in Manila
(Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, stars of Netflix’s "To All the Boys" films ("To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before" and the upcoming "To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You"), will visit the Philippines to show love to all their fans. 

As a special treat, fans can see Lana and Noah on February 15 at the #TATBPhilippines fan event, following the release of "To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You" on February 12, only on Netflix. 

The special fan event will take place at Glorietta Activity Center, Ayala Center, 6811 Ayala Ave, Makati, 1226 Metro Manila, Philippines, from 5 p.m. onwards on February 15. Entry is on first come, first served basis. Event timings and details are subject to change.

Based on the #1 New York Times best-selling YA romance novel, "P.S. I Still Love You" by Jenny Han, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" tells the story of Lara Jean (Lana) and Peter (Noah), who are no longer pretending to be a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self.

But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again, she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?

