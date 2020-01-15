MOVIES
MUSIC
Bong Joon-ho accepts the Best Director award for Parasite during the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California.
AFP
The most original film of the decade
Lanz Aaron G. Tan (The Philippine Star) - January 15, 2020 - 12:00am

Film review: Parasite

MANILA, Philippines — It’s difficult to contemplate the genius of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite without first watching it. It’s difficult to even ascribe the South Korean masterpiece to a genre: Satire? Thriller? Black comedy? Very little specifics can be committed to writing without spoiling the film’s groundbreaking plot. 

Perhaps you’ve heard of Parasite and you’re hesitant of its unprecedented success (which includes an unanimous Palme d’Or win at the Cannes Film Festival). While admittedly intellectual, Bong Joon-ho’s earlier filmography (which features Snowpiercer and Okja) always seemed to falter in its execution, falling slightly short of extremely lofty, conceptual premises. But with Parasite, execution meets premise in a film that blurs the line between exaggerated disbelief and uncomfortable reality. 

The film opens with a humble working class family living in a sub-basement, making their way by folding pizza boxes. Soon, an opportunity opens up for their son to tutor a wealthy client in an upscale neighborhood; this could be the much-needed chance the family has been looking for to propel themselves up the social ladder. 

However, as with many Bong Joon-ho films, an hour in to its runtime, the plot unravels underneath it like a trap door opening to increasingly shocking possibilities, leaving audiences groping in the darkness of confused vulnerability. Perhaps that’s the best way to describe the feeling of watching Parasite: suspended unease and tension. But it’s through this vulnerability that Parasite manages to wield its thematic poignancy. Themes include the gullibility of the rich, the tenability of the working class and the unbreakable class structure which grounds people in their place; we’re all inevitable victims of a society that champions capitalism. 

Although Korean is an admittedly alien language in the Philippines, there could not be a more universal story of Sisyphean struggle in the human condition. And specifically, nowhere could a tale of such gaping inequality and apathy land harder than it would in Manila. As Bong Joon-ho said when accepting Best Foreign Language Film award at The Golden Globes, “Once you overcome the one inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be exposed to so many more amazing films.” 

Look for Parasite to make a curtain call at select cinemas in anticipation for the awards season.

BONG JOON-HO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcelito Pomoy advances to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Marcelito is the grand winner of the second season of "Pilipinas Got Talent." He is known for his ability to sing in both...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano reacts to face mask overpricing accusations
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Luis Manzano has defended himself against social media users accusing him of overpricing N95 face masks in...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Darna' trends as Angel Locsin posts about helping Taal Volcano victims
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin has been getting praises again from social media users after she asked for the needs of Taal...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: ‘Bistek’ Herbert Bautista on showbiz comeback, getting married 
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
During the recent press conference for the TV series, Bistek explained why he decided to rest from politics and re-enter...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fil-Am composer gets Oscars 2020 nomination for 'Frozen 2' song
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Robert and Kristen's Best Original Song is the only nomination that "Frozen 2" got at the Oscars for 2020...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta rushed to ER for eye irritation
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya TV host and actress Sharon Cuneta was rushed to the hospital due to eye irritation.
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
'Parasite' makes history and other Oscars 2020 fun facts
13 hours ago
Here are five fun facts from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' announcement.
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
FULL LIST: Oscars 2020 nominations
13 hours ago
Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best dir...
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
'Joker' leads Oscars 2020 nominations with 11 
By Andrew Marszal | 14 hours ago
Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best director,...
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Prince William, Prince Harry slam 'false' story about their relationship
14 hours ago
Princes William and Harry on Monday put on a rare united front to dismiss a "false story" speculating about their relationship,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with