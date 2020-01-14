MOVIES
Excerpt from 'Servando Magdamag' starring John Lloyd Cruz and Shaina Magdayao
ABS-CBN via YouTube, screenshot
Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao to star in new film
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — After a brief appearance in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 entry “Culion,” on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz is back in making movies as he will star in the upcoming film “Servando Magdamag.”

ABS-CBN recently released a video of what’s in store for the network this 2020. One of the movies lined up this year is Ricky Lee’s “Servando Magdamag” starred by John Lloyd Cruz and his former girlfriend Shaina Magdayao, directed by Lav Diaz.

It is not clear, however, how long the movie will take. John Lloyd and Lav collabated in the eight-hour "Hele sa Hiwagang Hapis" and the four-hour "Ang Babaeng Humayo."

Other films included in the ABS-CBN Films trailer were “Fangirl” (Paulo Avelino), “U Turn” (Kim Chiu), “Love or Money” (Angelica Panganiban and Coco Martin), “Motel Acacia” (JC Santos), and “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” (Daniel Padilla and Charo Santos).

ABS-CBN’s streaming platform iWant also has new original content such as “Call Me Tita” (new season), “Batang Poz” (new season), “I Am U” (Julia Barretto and Tony Labrusca), “I” (Zanjoe Marudo and Lovi Poe), “The Tapes” (Sam Milby and Yassi Pressman), “Sunday Night Fever” (Nathalie Hart and Diether Ocampo), and “Quezon’s Game” (online premiere).

On television, meanwhile, viewers can look forward to “Love Thy Woman” (Kim Chiu, Xian Lim, Yam Concepcion), “Kahit Minsan Lang” (Bea Alonzo and Richard Gutierrez), “Ligaya” (Ivana Alawi), “Heart to Heart” (Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber), “The Voice Teens” (new season), “Everybody, Sing!” (Vice Ganda's game show) and “Tanging Mahal” (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla).

JOHN LLOYD CRUZ SHAINA MAGDAYAO
