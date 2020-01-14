EXO's Chen to get married, expects a 'blessing'

MANILA, Philippines — EXO’s main vocalist Chen has announced he is getting married and is expecting his first child.

SM Entertainment said Chen is set to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend—who is also pregnant—in a private ceremony, according to a report by Soompi.

“Chen has met someone precious to him and will be getting married. The bride is a non-celebrity, and the wedding will be held privately with only their families in attendance,” Chen’s record label said Monday.

In a handwritten letter, Chen—whose real name is Kim Jongdae—announced his marriage plans and hinted that he will soon become a father.

The 27-year-old said he wanted to honestly tell the news to EXO’s fans—“who gave us some love”—first.

“I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with. I was worried and concerned about the situations that would arise as a result of this decision, but I had been discussing with the agency and our members because I wanted to announce the news a little bit earlier so I wouldn’t surprise you with the sudden news,” Chen said.

He added: “Then, a blessing came my way. I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength.”

Chen also thanked EXO members for their genuine congratulations and the fans for their love.

“I will never forget this feeling of gratitude, do my best in my place without changing, and return the love you have given me,” he said.

Chen debuted as a member of EXO and its subgroup EXO-M in 2012. EXO is known for hits like “Growl” and “Love Shot” and has recently released its sixth album titled “Obsession.”

In 2019, Chen made a solo debut with the extended play “April, and a Flower,” featuring a springtime ballad “Beautiful Goodbye” as the lead track. He released another extended play titled “Dear My Dear” in October.

He was also promoted as a member of sub-unit EXO-CBX with Baekhyun and Xiumin.