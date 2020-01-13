WATCH: ‘Bistek’ Herbert Bautista on showbiz comeback, getting married 

MANILA, Philippines — After over 30 years in politics, Herbert “Bistek” Bautista returns to showbiz with a comeback project, “Make It With You.”

During the recent press conference for the TV series, Bistek explained why he decided to rest from politics and re-enter showbiz.

According to him, veteran entertainment columnist and talent manager Ethel Ramos convinced him to return so he could also focus on his family.

“’Nay Ethel (Ramos) was the one who told me. Sabi n’ya, tinanong n’ya ko: ‘O ano, tatakbo ka ba o hindi?’ Sabi ko, ‘Hindi po. Papahinga po ‘ko.’ Sabi n’ya, ‘Good. Kapag ininterview ka, sabihin mo you’re doing it,’ which is true, I am doing it, ‘You’re doing it because you want to spend time with your kids.’ And that’s what I’m doing. They’re now adults and ‘yung lost time na kasama ko sila, I enjoy that. One time, minsan bonding kami lahat.”

Bistek also shared how proud a father he is.

“In fact, ‘yung mga millennials, mas marami akong natututunan sa kanila more than anything… I’m thankful that they’ve guided me not to run for public office kasi s’yempre, family first always. I miss so much here. Eighteen years of my life with them. Now, I wanna spend more time with them. My son, Harvey, is here, with Star Magic. My other son, si Race Matias, is with Viva Films. My daughter, Athena, is taking her master’s sa New York. And then Cray just graduated (from) the College of Music sa UP. So, I’m so proud of my children because they’re doing quite well.”

After offering to become a “ninong” (godfather) to his “Make It With You” co-stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil should they get married, Bistek was also asked by the press when he would also tie the knot himself.

“Mauna muna sila… Ninong ako eh, so mauuna muna sila,” Bistek said, pointing at LizQuen.

“Singkwenta uno anyos na ko para pag-isipan ko ‘yan. Ewan ko. Manay Ethel, ano bang dapat na (gawin)?”

Ramos then replied, saying: “Sasabihin ko kung sino!”

“’Wag!” Bistek jokingly pleaded.

It can be recalled that Bistek was in an on-and-off relationship with “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino, who claimed that the former Quezon City mayor proposed to her last 2014 but called off the wedding over the phone. Herbert, said Kris, proposed to her again in 2017, but she returned the engagement ring the following day to focus on her responsibilities as a mom.

“Make It With You” starts airing this January 13 (Monday) on ABS-CBN Primetime Bida. — Video by Kat Leandicho