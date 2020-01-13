Why Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual are still not doing a reunion movie

MOVIES
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos believed that a reunion movie with Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is still possible given the right project.

During the recent press conference for the ending of her drama series "Starla," Judy Ann said it is not impossible to make a movie with Piolo because everybody is looking forward for it.

"It's not impossible. Pero gaya nga ng sinabi ko, 'pag patagal nang patagal, nagiging kritikal 'yung storya, nagiging kritikal 'yung latag ng materyal kasi siyempre everybody is looking forward to (that movie)," Juday said.

"For a perfect project, right director, bakit naman hindi?" she added.

Juday added that she in Piolo are okay with each other, so there's no reason not to do the movie.

"Okay naman kami e. Pag nagkikita kami, we're okay," she said.

She, however, admitted that she is afraid for the movie to fail because of high expectations.

"'Yon ang isa sa nakakatakot, 'yung ineexpect nilang magiging super blockbuster, e kung hindi?" she said.

"Ang daming kailangang i-consider. I'm not just being selfish because I just don't want. Marami lang talagang dapat iconsider," she added.

Related video: Judy Ann Santos on how she forgave Piolo Pascual

Meanwhile, in an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, at the recent launch of the newly renovated Dunkin' Donuts store in Aurora Boulevard, Piolo said that he’s open with doing movies with Judy Ann and Claudine Barretto.

“I'm always been open, ever since. I'm just waiting for the perfect project. Just what Juday said, right project and right story. It's been more than 10 years so sana magandang story para hindi masayang 'yung chance na makapagtrabaho kami. Same thing with Claudine, we're just waiting for the right timing, the right script and the schedule,” Piolo explained. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

