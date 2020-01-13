MOVIES
MUSIC
Jolo Revilla and Angelica Alita tied the knot last December in California.
Lito Sy via Jolo Revilla's Instagram account
Jodi Sta. Maria on ex Jolo Revilla's wedding to Angelica Alita
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria refused to comment on the recent marriage of her former boyfriend Jolo Revilla to beauty queen Angelica Alita in California.

During the recent press conference of her iWant series “My Single Lady” which she also produced, Jodi said Jolo was a thing of her past that she did not want to talk about anymore. 

“Ay nako, tapos na po 'yun. 'Wag na nating pagusapan,” Jodi said.

When asked if she wanted to be married someday, the versatile actress said she’s leaving it all to the Lord.

“Ako naman wala akong nakikitang problema sa season ng life ko ngayon. I'm actually embracing my single blessedness. If it's the Lord's will for me to get married in the future, why not? Kung hindi pa, I'll just wait for his plans and purposes for my life. Ganoon lang po,” she said.

Jodi and Jolo were in a relationship that started in 2012. They broke up last 2018.  

Last December, Jolo married Binibining Pilipinas 2016 1st runner-up Angelica Alita in a garden wedding in Newport Beach, California, USA.

The two confirmed their relationship last February 2019 and were engaged in September 2019.

ANGELICA ALITA CELEBRITY WEDDINGS JODI STA. MARIA JOLO REVILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A memorable dinner in City of Pines
By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
During my last trip to Baguio City after Christmas, my mom and I were invited to an intimate dinner party hosted by the ever...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
The comic is coming: 5 reasons not to miss Dave Chappelle shows in Manila
By Euden Valdez | 2 days ago
If there’s one internationally recognized stand-up comic that Filipinos must know of, it has to be Dave Chappelle. Here’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta explains open letter to KC Concepcion
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The “Crying Ladies” star said that it’s essentially just drama from a mother who misses her daughter.
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Liza Soberano asks Duterte to reconsider ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“Words for the president? Oh my gosh!” Liza gasped.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis meeting after Sussexes' shock announcement
9 minutes ago
Queen Elizabeth II will host a showdown meeting with Prince Harry on Monday in an attempt to solve the crisis triggered by...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Why Judy Ann Santos, Piolo Pascual are still not doing a reunion movie
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos believed that a reunion movie with Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual is still possible given the...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Piolo Pascual spends birthday near Taal eruption
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Award-winning actor Piolo Pascual has turned 43 last Sunday, January 12.
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Why Ai-Ai is against same-sex marriage
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
FYI: According to a Fengshui Master in Hong Kong: This February (2020) won’t come in our lifetime again. Reason: this...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
LizQuen shares couple bucket list
By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano are oozing with maturity in their new series Make It With You or at least that’s what...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with