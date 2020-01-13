Jodi Sta. Maria on ex Jolo Revilla's wedding to Angelica Alita

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria refused to comment on the recent marriage of her former boyfriend Jolo Revilla to beauty queen Angelica Alita in California.

During the recent press conference of her iWant series “My Single Lady” which she also produced, Jodi said Jolo was a thing of her past that she did not want to talk about anymore.

“Ay nako, tapos na po 'yun. 'Wag na nating pagusapan,” Jodi said.

When asked if she wanted to be married someday, the versatile actress said she’s leaving it all to the Lord.

“Ako naman wala akong nakikitang problema sa season ng life ko ngayon. I'm actually embracing my single blessedness. If it's the Lord's will for me to get married in the future, why not? Kung hindi pa, I'll just wait for his plans and purposes for my life. Ganoon lang po,” she said.

Jodi and Jolo were in a relationship that started in 2012. They broke up last 2018.

Last December, Jolo married Binibining Pilipinas 2016 1st runner-up Angelica Alita in a garden wedding in Newport Beach, California, USA.

The two confirmed their relationship last February 2019 and were engaged in September 2019.