Actor Piolo Pascual
Piolo Pascual via Facebook
Piolo Pascual spends birthday near Taal eruption
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor Piolo Pascual has turned 43 last Sunday, January 12.

On his birthday, the star posted a photo of him aboard a yacht in Mabini, Batangas, with a thick cloud of ash on the background coming from the nearby Taal Volcano that is on the verge of erupting.

"My birthday wish right now is for everyone to be safe," Piolo said in the post, which now has over 30,000 likes, 1,600 comments and 481 shares.

Apart from the photo, the recording artist also posted a video of his birthday celebration, titled "My Birthday Salubong," on his YouTube channel.

As of January 13, Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano due to magmatic eruption and lava fountaining past 2 a.m. on Monday, adding Alert Level 5 may be raised within the next few days.

The volcano's unrest has so far affected 10,500 families, who have been brought to 45 evacuation centers in Batangas and Cavite provinces, government agencies said in a press briefing in Tagaytay. — Video from YouTube/Piolo Pascual

Related: #AsItHappens: Taal Volcano unrest

PIOLO PASCUAL TAAL VOLCANO
