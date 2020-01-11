MOVIES
During the press conference for their television comeback “Make It With You” earlier this week, Liza spilled more details on her relatively private relationship with Enrique, which they only revealed in February 2019.
'Make It With You': Liza reveals how she fought to make LizQuen happen
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 11, 2020 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — One of the country’s hottest and most lucrative love teams today is Lizquen — the tandem between Kapamilya stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil.

The couple’s journey from the innocent love teleserye “Forevermore” in 2014 to the more realistic romance film “Alone/Together” last year is only proof of their longstanding impact on the Philippine audience.

Lizquen’s offscreen love story, however, had some challenges of its own to conquer.

“Kasi bawal pa talaga ako magka-boyfriend noon, kaya lang matigas ‘yung ulo ko,” Liza said, explaining that they needed her father’s permission first.

 (I wasn’t allowed to have a boyfriend back then, but I’m stubborn.)

While the couple has not yet publicized their official anniversary date, Liza first told Vice Ganda that they celebrate their anniversary in October and later admitted to Boy Abunda that they’ve been together since 2014.

“Forevermore” premiered in October 2014.

“I think the craziest thing I wouldn’t have expected myself to do it. Siyempre, 17 lang ako noong naging kami, so ipinaglaban ko ‘yung relationship namin,” Liza recalled.

(Of course, I was only 17 when we officially became a couple, so I fought for our relationship.)

“Sabi ko sa daddy ko, ‘Masaya ako. Kung gusto mo ako maging masaya, papayagan mo ako.’”

(I told my dad, “I’m happy. If you want to see me, you would approve of my relationship with Enrique.”)

The lucky guy, meanwhile, said he really proved that their love was worth fighting for and it showed.

“Ipinakita ko ‘yung sarili ko. I just presented myself na ito ako, [that] I'm not pretending anything,” Enrique shared. 

(I showed who I am. I just presented myself how I am and that I’m not pretending anything.)

“And I think slowly enough, they saw it.”

