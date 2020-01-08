MOVIES
"Shooting day with Janine Gutierrez," reads the photo posted by Paulo's official Facebook account on Jan. 6, 2020 evening.
Paulo Avelino posts BTS picture with Janine Gutierrez
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — A behind the scenes photo of a movie project with Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino and Kapuso actress Janine Gutierrez is making rounds on social media.

Fans speculated that the shooting photo is from the “If We Don’t Make It” film set to be released this year.

"[A] story about two people who are more than friends but less than lovers," the Kapuso-Kapamilya crossover project was announced by indie film company T-Rex Entertainment in July.

Fans seem to have guessed correctly since T-Rex later shared Paulo's post with the caption: "Hi, AM/PM! Kailan ulit ang gig ninyo? #IfWeDontMakeIt."

The film is directed by Prime Cruz, who brought audiences to tears with the likes of "Isa Pa With Feelings" last year and "Sleepless" in 2015.

Based on what we’ve seen, the much-anticipated Paulo and Janine feature will be the latest hugot-genre film to assault moviegoers’ feelings.

