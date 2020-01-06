MOVIES
Catriona Gray announces that she is the latest Filipino to have a wax statue to be rendered by Madame Tussauds. 
Catriona Gray via Instagram, screenshot
Catriona Gray is third Filipino to have Madame Tussauds wax figure
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2020 - 12:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is the latest Filipino to have a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. 

In its Twitter account, the museum posted a photo of Catriona to announce that she will have a wax figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore soon.

“Happy birthday @catrionaelisa! On this special day of hers, we have a special announcement to make! Her image will be immortalised in Madame Tussauds and unveiling will take place in her home country and her figure will be touring to Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong respectively,” Madame Tussauds Singapore wrote.

Catriona said she is excited to see her wax figure be unveiled in her own country.

“I am so excited to see the final figure and be a part of this special event! To unveil the figure in my home country with my fans watching is another dream come true,” Catriona said in a statement released by the museum.

Catriona is the third Filipino personality to have a wax figure in the popular museum after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

