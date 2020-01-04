MOVIES
Six months after getting engaged with film producer Neil Arce, Kapamilya star Angel Locsin dropped a big hint on Jan. 3, 2019 — and it sounds like wedding bells.
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce Instagram
Will Angel Locsin finally get married in 2020?
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Six months after getting engaged with film producer Neil Arce, Kapamilya star Angel Locsin dropped a big hint — and it sounds like wedding bells.

The bride-to-be posted a not-so-cryptic Instagram picture captioned: “Can't wait to spend every New Year with you, @neil_arce ?? Neil & Angel 2020 ????”

Can't wait to spend every New Year with you, @neil_arce ?? Neil & Angel 2020 ???? ???? @sweet.escapephilippines @gilbertrhezap

233.1k Likes, 1,154 Comments - Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on Instagram: "Can't wait to spend every New Year with you, @neil_arce ?? Neil & Angel 2020 ???? ????..."

Neil replied with a candid “Cant wait to smell your head everyday ????????????????????????”

He also posted his own couple picture to which his fiancee adorably replied “Hi my love!”

My 2020 ??

21.6k Likes, 251 Comments - Neil Arce (@neil_arce) on Instagram: "My 2020 ??"

The lovebirds caught the attention of celebrity friends with supportive comments like Bea Alonzo’s “grabe kayo??????????????????”

Neri Miranda also revealed that it was Chito’s birthday when the couple broke the good news.

“Sobrang happy ako para sa inyo. ?? naalala ko nung una nyong sinabi sa amin na kayo na, birthday ni Chito yun!”

(I’m super happy for you both. I remember the very first time you told us you were a thing, it was Chito’s birthday!)

Since revealing she was engaged in June 29 last year, Angel has been dropping breadcrumbs on her much-anticipated moment to tie the knot, leaving us with clues to hype and digest meanwhile.

Excuse me miss... I have a question...

135.1k Likes, 5,315 Comments - Neil Arce (@neil_arce) on Instagram: "Excuse me miss... I have a question..."

Her fellow Kapamilya actress and close friend Dimples Romana said Angel wanted a red motif for the wedding and was already working on preparations with Neil.

