Did All Out Sunday stars get their Christmas wishes?

When the town has been painted red, both figuratively and literally, it is a surefire sign that Christmas is upon us. Nothing beats the joy and magic that “the most wonderful time of the year” brings in each one of us.

Although everybody seems familiar with the lyrics of that one Mariah Carey song, not all would agree that all they want for Christmas is “you.” From a somehow farfetched wish such as absolute world peace to a simple complete family attendance, Christmas is indeed a time of reflection, celebration and well-wishes in preparation for the coming year.

Fret not for the fleeting delight of Christmas doesn’t stop as the end of the decade approaches. The New Year has something fun and exciting to offer via the newest comedy-musical-variety show on GMA Network — All Out Sunday.

Also dubbed as #AyOS, the Sunday variety show, which is set to premiere tomorrow, Jan. 5, brings together some of the network’s versatile and best performing artists. Despite their hectic schedules and planned holiday vacations, these All Out Sunday stars ponder on their New Year wishes and best Christmas presents with gusto.

Alden Richards reminisces on his colorful journey as an actor and shares that his only wish is to continue spreading happiness and inspiration to everyone. “Right now, I’m just very grateful for all the blessings that the Lord has given me. But the one thing I would wish for really is good health, not just for me, but also for my family. I’ll be on my 10th year in showbiz, and I am happy to still be doing something that I’m passionate about.”

Alden Richards

Julie Anne San Jose reveals that this year has been a rollercoaster ride and with everything that she has, “I just want the people I love and care for to be happy and to be blessed as well. Knowing that the hard work being poured out by my team and I is being recognized not just by the people who love and support me, but also by members of the industry as well is the best Christmas gift. It’s very touching.”

Julie Anne San Jose

For Aicelle Santos, a safe and bountiful season was all she would wish for from Santa. “With all the alarming stories we hear on a daily basis, I wish for nothing but peace and security, especially here in the Philippines. I also wished that everyone got to eat something delicious (last) holiday season no matter how humble the food (was) prepared on the table.”

Aicelle Santos

Paolo Contis wishes for his doting mother’s complete recovery this New Year, “I pray for my mother’s complete recovery. She suffered a stroke six months ago. Fortunately, she’s getting better although I really wish for her full recovery.” Paolo considers his family and being part of #AyOS as his best Christmas gifts by far, “My family and this show. I think it’s a good way to end the year and start another.”

Paolo Contis (rightmost) and family.

Glaiza de Castro shares that a perfect family attendance for the holidays was all she could ask for from Santa. “I simply wished for our family’s complete get-together. Our clan is huge and it isn’t always easy for everyone to show up at family gatherings as we come from different places.”

Glaiza de Castro (leftmost) and family.

For love teammates Rita Daniela and Ken Chan, they both had something sentimental to share in the festive season. “My ultimate wish is to heal all people suffering from cancer. I experienced first-hand the struggles of (those) people (whose loved ones suffered from) cancer since my dad was diagnosed with such disease,” said Ken.

Rita Daniela and Ken Chan

For Rita, accepting the Creator in her life is the best Christmas present she has received. “The day I decided to accept Jesus in my life. That’s the best gift I have given myself and I know no one else can give that but me. The day I accepted Christ and I let Him lead my life, since then everything changed.”

Meanwhile, Kyline Alcantara believes that the real spirit of the holiday season is creating unforgettable, priceless memories with your loved ones. “I’m not very materialistic. The best Christmas gift would be for my family to be complete.”

Kyline Alcantara

Apart from putting smiles on the faces of their viewers, comedic duo Boobay and Super Tekla also have some insightful thoughts in the yuletide spirit. “I’m glad that our family’s bond is stronger than ever. I am also grateful that the Lord has given me the chance to give back to my family which has always been a dream of mine,” Boobay shares.

“I cannot wish for anything else. I feel like I am contented with what I have. I also believe that, more than wishing, one has to work hard in order to achieve what he truly aspires (for) in life,” Tekla adds.

With the changing times and modern ways we celebrate the festive season, its essence is never truly practiced unless love is reflected in the actions and presents surrounding Christmas time.