The eight-time Grammy-nominated singer will be back in Manila on Wednesday, May 20, at the Araneta Coliseum since her last concert tour in February 2014.
Wilbros Live/Released
Here's how you can see Avril Lavigne's Manila 2020 concert
(Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rock icon and global recording superstar Avril Lavigne announces she will add Manila to her highly anticipated “Head Above Water World Tour” in Asia.

Presented in Manila by concert promoters Wilbros Live and Midas Promotions.

“I missed being up on stage in Asia, singing with you! It’s always brought me so much happiness, which is why I’m so excited to come in 2020 for the 'Head Above Water World Tour'!” Avril said.

On her 15-date North American run, Lavigne wowed audiences across the country after hitting the road for the first time in five years. The “Head Above Water” tour, which kicked off September 14, is in support of her critically acclaimed sixth studio album, "Head Above Water," which debuted in the Top 10 following its release on February 15, 2019 via BMG.

The tour’s initial shows have received an outpouring of fan and critical acclaim: “Avril Lavigne's new tour is an UNCOMPLICATED PARADE OF HITS… Lavigne flew through a career-spanning set of angsty jams, party-starters, and stirring ballads… the HIT-PACKED SHOW is a FUN-LOVING CELEBRATION OF HER LEGACY.” – MTV

“Avril Lavigne kicks off first tour in five years with CAREER-SPANNING SETLIST… and it’s pretty EPIC.” – Alternative Press

“It felt like Lavigne had never left. Her voice had new depth and power, but her performance was just as BOUNCY, ENERGETIC AND FUN as in the past… Lavigne’s performance was a statement of growth she’s made in the past three years and a CELEBRATION OF THE HITS… Fans seemed to connect with Lavigne from the show’s first notes and never let up.” – RIFF Magazine

Tickets to Avril Lavigne’s ‘Head Above Water World Tour’ in Manila go on-sale starting Saturday, December 21 at 10AM via TicketNet.com.ph, all TicketNet outlets or Call 8911-5555.

#AvrilLavigneManila2020
#HeadAboveWaterWorldTour
AVRIL LAVIGNE MANILA CONCERTS
2020: Mga Halo-Halong Hula-Hula
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
On the third day of 2020, Year of the Metal Rat, Funfare is making a big "reveal" of what's in store for...
Derek Ramsay on bumping into ex-flame Cristine Reyes with girlfriend Andrea Torres
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
What will you do if you bump into your ex and his new girlfriend?
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
It's canon: Scarlet Witch is strongest hero in MCU
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch, is officially the most powerful hero from the multi-billion dollar movie franchise...
Sylvia Sanchez on Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde who celebrated first anniversary as couple
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez admitted that she knows all the details about the relationship of her son Arjo Atayde with...
1 hour ago
'Hotel del Luna' star Yeo Jin Goo to hold first Manila fan meet
1 hour ago
The multi-awarded actor is excited to meet his local fans and create memories with them on Saturday, February 1, at the...
2 hours ago
BIGBANG to make comeback via Coachella, minus Seungri
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
VIPs rejoice, the kings of K-pop are back!
4 hours ago
Ellen Adarna makes Instagram comeback after 3-year blackout
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Ellen's last Instagram post was back in March 2017, over a thousand days ago.
5 hours ago
Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff show sexy maternity photos; Jasmine Curtis reveals her 'tita' moves
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Shot by Mark Nicdao, the photos showed the celebrity couple welcoming 2020 with a new chapter in their lives as parents.
18 hours ago
Looking at a bright future
By Rogelio Constantino Medina | 18 hours ago
The former seaman from Magalang, Pampanga is looking forward to a bright future in acting, his passion.
