Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff
Anne Curtis via Instagram, screenshot
Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff show sexy maternity photos; Jasmine Curtis reveals her 'tita' moves
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Anne Curtis and restaurateur Erwan Heussaff released sexy maternity photos on New Year.

Shot by Mark Nicdao, the photos showed the celebrity couple welcoming 2020 with a new chapter in their lives as parents.

"Started the decade partying it up at a music festival, ended it counting it down, just the two of us with virgin cocktails and starting the new one with another girl to carry on my shoulders," Erwan said on a maternity photo he shared, together with a throwback photo of him and Anne on a New Year party a decade earlier.

"2020 is going to be the best chapter of our love story Mon amour @erwan. I just know it. Happy New Year from The Heussaff’s everyone! P.S - yes, this includes; Dirty diapers, late nights, loud crying, hiccups, little giggles and little kisses.. EVERYTHING We got this," Anne wrote on her Instagram account.

Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis couldn’t hide her excitement to her upcoming niece from Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff.

In a recent interview with Philstar.com during the “Culion” kickoff party in Filinvest City, actress Jasmine Curtis said she is excited for the newest addition to their family.

“Exciting times ahead. Napapagastos na nga ako eh wala pa. And mine-make sure ko na yung stories ni ate nakikita ko baka mamaya may nagpadala na sa kanya madodoble ko pa, sayang naman. But I try to control myself para pag dalaga na yung baby girl natin don ko super i-spoil para when she’s growing up more mommy, more daddy. I’m just excited, newest addition sa family. Surreal, more than anything,” Jasmine shared.  

The Kapuso star also said that Anne always gives her updates on her pregnancy.

“She’s very ano naman with me. She updates me every crucial steps or momentous scene. Kunyari yung unang beses nila nakita yung mukha ng baby, they sent it to me agad,” Jasmine shared.  

When asked what kind of aunt she will be in the future, Jasmine said she’s a “very clingy and pakialamera tita."

“Clingy, pakialamera, feeling ko I’ll be telling her ‘No, Ate but I read, may ganto kong nakita, may article,’ tapos isesend ko sa kanya, 'yung parang medyo nagmamarunong minsan na tita. Ganon. Feeling ko lang ha kasi may mga times na ganon ako sa pinsan ko,” she narrated.

Jasmine portrays the character of Doris, one of the leper patients, in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Culion.” Doris believes that a fairy will heal the whole island of Culion.

The movie is directed by Alvin Yapan and written by Ricky Lee. It also stars Iza Calzado, Meryl Soriano, Joem Bascon, and with the special participation of John Lloyd Cruz. 

