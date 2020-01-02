MOVIES
Kakai Bautista is closing 2019 with her first-ever book, La Na Bye, published by ABS-CBN Books.
Kakai is now a book author
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - January 2, 2020 - 12:00am

After being part of the highest grossing Filipino movie of all time, Hello, Love, Goodbye, Kakai Bautista is closing 2019 with her first-ever book, La Na Bye, published by ABS-CBN Books.

Kakai said she’s been writing about any subject that catches her interest since high school. “I love observing people like for example when I am seated in one corner and then suddenly, there’s something interesting, susulatin ko ‘yun kaya naipon na yung mga tula and one-liner quotes. Thank you to ABS-CBN for publishing them. I presented (to the bosses) those poems and they liked it.”

Kakai added that many find it hard to admit that they are hurting, especially after a breakup. And the title of her book indubitably connotes separation from a relationship or saying goodbye to the one you love.

On the hot seat of Tonight with Boy Abunda (TWBA), the Dental Diva gamely revealed quite a mouthful regarding her past romantic involvement with Mario Maurer and Ahron Villena. Her answers were honest when asked how her affairs with both actors ended, and to whom she had a hard time moving on.

Recall about the rumor that Kakai fell for the Thai actor when the two worked together in Suddenly It’s Magic in 2012. According to her, they were exchanging “I love you’s” and his being “real” made her fall in love with him yet nothing clear came out of it.

“Wala kaming relasyon ni Mario,” she cleared. “At na-stop lang po makipag-communicate sa akin. We’re not talking for seven years already but I still talk with his brother Marco. We talk but never naming pinag-usapan si Mario.”

On Ahron, Kakai admitted that what happened between them was too painful for her. “We were somehow physical, yakapan ganyan so parang mag-dyowa na talaga. We’re happy so nung nagkaproblema, isang drum na luha ‘yung naluha ko. Pero okay lang kasi tapos na ‘yun.”

Kakai and Ahron were rumored to be in a relationship in 2016. Their sweet love affair turned sour after the latter suddenly deleted photos of them together on social media. It was at the same time when Kakai was openly telling about her frustrations that her relationship did not lead to a beautiful romance.

“I am happy that we have remained good friends,” Kakai declared.

Asked if she is in a relationship now, Kakai said that she’s been going on dates but still very much single, and added, “May nagpaparamdam? Meron nagpaparamdam, paamoy kandila, hahahaha.”

