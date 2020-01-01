MOVIES
Here are the 2019 Stariray Awardees
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - January 1, 2020 - 12:00am

We have just rung out the old and rang in the new, and as we bid 2019 the Year of the Pig goodbye and welcome 2020 the Year of the Rat with wide-open arms, let’s take a misty-eyed look at the indelible images that helped make the passing year colorful.

They used to call it something else (don’t remember now what it was) but I’d rather give it a new name yes, Stariray Awards! Ask your friendly showbiz-savvy neighbor what that word means.

And the winners are…

• Best-Dressed TV Personality — Mel Tiangco who has radically turned the image of a newscaster into a fashion plate.

Abby Viduya

• Balikbayan ng Taon — Abby Viduya (a.k.a. Priscilla Almeda) who came home from Canada after a long absence to resume not just her showbiz career but also, more so, her you-and-me-against-the-world romance with Jomari Yllana.

John Lloyd Cruz

• Shooting Star of the Year — John Lloyd Cruz. Retired (daw!) but continued to titillate the public with his now-you-me-now-you-don’t posts on his social media accounts. He put a new meaning to the line “absence makes the heart grow fonder.”

Gerald Anderson

• Lover Boy ng Taon — Gerald Anderson. Kelangan pa ba itanong kung bakit? Hehehe!!!

Ruru Madrid
Bianca Umali

• Breakup of the Year — Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali. Nag-selos, nag-away, nag-deny, nag-hiwalay, nag-balikan. Tapos ang kuwento. Hehehe!!!

Gretchen Barretto
Marjorie Barretto
Claudine Barretto

• Family Bonding of the Year — The Blazing Barrettos. Nothing like them. They are a class of their own, beyond compare!!!

Julia Montes

• Nanay ng Taon — Julia Montes who kept everybody guessing if she delivered a “good news” but not known where and when. No denial, no confirmation. No “uha” sound was heard.

Coco Martin

• Tatay ng Taon — Coco Martin who kept everybody guessing if he received a “good news” but not known where and when. No denial, no confirmation. No “uha” sound was heard.

Vice Ganda and Ion Perez

• Romantic Couple of the Year — Vice Ganda and Ion Perez who brazenly detailed their affair on a daily basis in It’s Showtime. Use the word USER in a sentence and win a prize (overnight “staycation” in Never-Never Land).

Willie Revillame

• Bachelor of the Year #1 — Willie Revillame who defies the title of his show Wowowin by making it hard (kuno) for any girl to win his (elusive/choosy) heart.

Piolo Pascual

• Bachelor of the Year #2 — Piolo Pascual who has kept everybody guessing where (rather, in whom) his heart lies. Is here, there, everywhere…as far as Turkey or some such foreign shores?

• Bachelor of the Year #3 — Atom Araullo who seems to be too busy with affairs of the world to attend to affairs of the heart. In a STAR interview, he claimed that he had been fancy-free for several years already. The Cliff Richard song goes…but until then I’ll be a bachelor boy/and that’s the way I’ll stay/happy to be a bachelor boy/until my dying days…

• Big Reveal of the Year — The engagement of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli dating back to 2018 presumably sealed during the sweethearts’ European jaunt and announced only toward the end 2019.

• In-Laws of the Year — Sarah Geronimo’s parents Divine and Delfin who were reportedly the last to know about their daughter’s engagement.

• Single Girl of the Year — Ruffa Gutierrez who has neatly kept her romance with a foreigner a big secret even from her over-protective mom Annabelle Rama.

• Single Boy of the Year — Alden Richards who has blithely remained fancy-free despite the actresses linked to him. His motto must be “To be free is to be happy.”

• Magsyota ng Taon — Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde who admitted that they have been going steady since December 2018, with the admission on social media accompanied by a photo of Maine in two-piece that showed a teeny-weeny slice of heaven.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

