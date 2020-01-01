MOVIES
With an upcoming wedding and a beautiful daughter, JC de Vera’s acting career is equally making his timetable quite full.
For JC, life is a bed of roses
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda (The Philippine Star) - January 1, 2020 - 12:00am

Life for JC de Vera is a bed of roses. With an upcoming wedding and a beautiful daughter, his acting career is equally making his timetable quite full. He plays one of the lead characters in the GB Sampedro-directed rom-com movie Love is Love, apart from the iWant original Barbara Reimagined he’s starring in with Nathalie Hart.

Netizens are flooding his social media handles with comments for his posts showing his well-chiseled physique. JC said he appreciates the compliments over what he referred as his “dad bod” yet he didn’t hide his reaction over one indecent proposal on his private message box. On his Instagram @akosijcdeberat, JC replied with LOL in big, bold letters and reposted the said message.

He admitted having initially laughed it off and showed it to his fiancée Rikkah Alyssa Cruz but he later on felt different about the message. He felt disrespected. The next thing he did was post his reaction along with the screenshot of the message and, again, gained mixed reactions from people. Some felt offended. But the actor had already apologized for his action.

“Parang nainis ako ng slight doon,” he said. “Di ba merong mga situations before sa co-artists namin na ‘pag sinasagot nila ‘yung ganun tapos ina-out sila, bina-blackmail sila. They use social media for blackmail or whatever.”

It’s a normal reaction for anyone to do something when one feels being violated. We make our own judgment when we feel something is not right. In JC’s case, he also knows to say his apologies for his mistakes.

He also knows to take care of his love affair to the point of keeping mum about it as much as possible. He never denied that he kept his relationship with Rikkah a secret before he decided to make their romance public.

“For the longest time, I kept my relationships secret probably because I was worried of what other people would say. But now, I am confident to talk about her (Rikkah), gusto ko s’ya ipagmalaki sa buong mundo.”

Asked to describe Rikkah, he said, “(She’s) very classy, old soul, very kind and very humble. Disciplinarian s’ya kaysa sa akin and she’s working in their family business.”

JC said he proposed marriage to her in 2018 in Siargao and they are now prepping up for their wedding next year. “We already have a theme for the wedding and church. And right now, we are meeting a couple of suppliers. We plan to do it out of town for a very memorable and fun-filled day.”

He also wants Lana to be his little bride and not just a flower girl. “She will also be walking down the aisle with my two (soon-to-be) brothers-in-law.”

The actor frequently shares on soc-med his heartfelt messages and sweet bonding moments with Rikkah and their daughter Lana. One post read, “Lana, I can’t promise to take care of you till the end of time. But I promise to take care of you till the end of mine. Same with you, Rick.”

“More than the physique, my main purpose why I work out now is because I want to be energetic for my family. I want to have a full energy so I can spend more time with Lana. Same goes with Rikkah. I need to protect them. That’s why, I need to have lots of energy.”

