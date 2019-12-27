MOVIES
Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde
Maine Mendoza via Instagram
Sylvia Sanchez on Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde who celebrated first anniversary as couple
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 10:09am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez admitted that she knows all the details about the relationship of her son Arjo Atayde with actress and TV host Maine Mendoza.

In a recent interview with the media after she signed a managerial contract with Arnold Vegafria, the actress said that she knew that her son and the Kapuso actress recently had a vacation in California, USA on their own.  

"Alam ko. Alam ko lahat ng kilos ni Arjo. Alam ko lahat kung saan siya pupunta," Sylvia said.

"Siyempre, hindi puwede si Arjo na umalis sa bahay nang hindi namin alam, 'di ba? Nanay, tatay, magpapaalam yun."

The “Pamilya Ko” star also said that she doesn’t intervene in the relationship of Arjo and Maine and she is happy for them.

“Alam ko, alam ko pa 'yung mga plano, but sa kanila 'yun. Bahala silang dalawa. Masaya ang anak ko, masaya si Maine. So, masaya ako para sa kanila,” she said.

When asked if she and Maine are constantly communicating after they met, Sylvia said Maine is too busy.

“Busy si Maine, e! Bising bata yun! Saka hindi ko pinapakialaman sila ni Arjo. Busy rin ako, 'di ba? So, imbes na pakialaman ko 'yung love life nilang dalawa, e, pakialaman ko muna iyong bunso ko saka si Gela, di ba? Saka 'yung pagiging asawa ko,” she said.

“Kulang na nga ako sa oras ko, sa pagiging asawa, sa pagiging nanay, pakikialaman ko pa ba 'yung love life ng mga anak ko? Bahala sila,” she quipped.

Maine is part of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 entry "Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity."

In a recent Instagram post, Maine greeted Arjo for their first anniversary, saying: "Happy first."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

happy first ?

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) on

Arjo then replied to the post, saying: "I'm crying... I love you."

In his Instagram account, Arjo also greeted Maine, saying: "Thank you for everything, babs. Happy first anniversary!!! I love you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you for everything, babs. Happy first anniversary!!! I love you ??

A post shared by Juan Carlos Atayde (@arjoatayde) on

