Max Collins and Pancho Magno announce Christmas surprise

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Kapuso couple Max Collins and Pancho Magno on Christmas Day revealed they have a baby on the way, wishing fans a Merry Christmas from their "growing family."

The more the merrier!! Merry Christmas from our growing family to yours ??? 46.4k Likes, 673 Comments - Max Collins ???????????????? (@maxcollinsofficial) on Instagram: "The more the merrier!! Merry Christmas from our growing family to yours ???" Related Stories Max takot magkaanak

Pancho, who is seen holding what appears to be a sonogram in the identical photos posted by him and Max, said in his caption: “Thank you Lord our God for giving us the gift of love and Life on your birthday!”

The more the merrier-er Christmas ???? from our growing family to yours. Thank you Lord our God for giving us the gift of love and Life on your birthday! ?????????? 12.1k Likes, 232 Comments - Pancho Magno (@magnopancho) on Instagram: "The more the merrier-er Christmas ???? from our growing family to yours. Thank you Lord our God for..."

The celebrity couple has been married for just over two years and recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11.

Had fun choking you for two years hubby ???? happy 2nd wedding anniversary to us ???? 14.7k Likes, 74 Comments - Max Collins ???????????????? (@maxcollinsofficial) on Instagram: "Had fun choking you for two years hubby ???? happy 2nd wedding anniversary to us ????"

Max initially expressed hesitations between her and Pancho to start a family, but she told Pang-Masa earlier this year that this changed after she learned more about motherhood from her role in the afternoon prime drama series "Bihag."

The actor-model duo also moved into their dream home fit for a family, one of the pre-requisites listed by Max before deciding to have a baby.

"It's more of a family vibe. Number one, space for our future baby or babies," Max described her home in a May interview with the media.