Regine Velasquez disappointed over claim of credit-grabbing by Sarah Geronimo's fans

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez expressed her disappointment to Sarah Geronimo’s fans for accusing her as “credit grabber” in their upcoming Valentine concert.

In his Twitter account, the “Asia’s Songbird” explained why her sister Cacai failed to mention Sarah in her tweet regarding the concert.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin na sa lahat ng concert na gagawin ito Lang ang may issue. My sister probably didn’t know Sarah has a tweeter account and you guys are making such a big dial about it. Obvious ba na collab ito naka tag viva right?” Regine wrote.

Regine added that this was the first time she was accused of credit-grabbing in her entire stay in the industry.

“Nakaka disappoint I have never experienced this. And I have worked with a lot of artists. sorry but you guys are breaking my heart,” she wrote.

“Sa dinami dami kong collab na ginawa ngayon lang kami na akusahan na we are taking all the credits,” she wrote in another post.

The controversy started after Regine’s sister, Cacai, failed to tag Sarah in her post on Twitter. Sarah’s fans were disappointed by the post and commented their displeasure.

Meanwhile, Cacai posted another tweet asking Regine’s fans to stop the ongoing word war between the fans.

“Guys hwag nyo na patulan, hwag na kayong sumagot.. deadma na lang.. AGAIN let’s spread LOVE, RESPECT & POSITIVITY na lang.. Pasko na.. Just Pray for them. Paikot-ikot lang ang issue.. hindi matatapos.. Alam naman natin na hindi ganyan mag-isip si @JustSarahG so (love, love) na lang...” Cacai wrote.

Regine and Sarah are set to perform on their first major concert together at the Araneta Coliseum on February 14 and 15.