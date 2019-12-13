PinoyPride: SEA Games skater, Fil-Am Moana star in ‘Disney On Ice’ 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games 2017 Filipino skater Jules Alpe and Filipino-American “Moana” Marie Hanford are among the three to five ice skaters of Filipino descent that should be watched out for as international ice skating extravaganza “Disney On Ice” opens its 2019 edition on December 21 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Jules, the SEA Games teammate of Michael Martinez, the first skater from a tropical country and from Southeast Asia to qualify for the Olympics, would be portraying a “surprise” Disney character, while Marie takes on the lead as Moana, the first Pacific Islander Disney princess.

In an interview with the Oklahoman last year, Marie expressed how proud she was to be an “islander” like Moana because her mom is from the Philippines.

“The children and the audience, you know, they really get behind you when you’re out there performing, which I so appreciate. The overall experience has been amazing, and I’m very, very fortunate and honored to be able to portray such a role,” the half-Filipina skater said of Moana, who was inspired by Polynesian folklore.

“Disney On Ice” promises to be at its biggest this year with 27 segments, 80 to 120 crew members, and 27 shows from last year’s 23, Mall of Asia Arena Assistant Vice President Arnel Gonzales told Philstar.com.

Not only are the “Moana” and “Frozen” segments going to be bigger this year, said Arnel. For the first time in Manila, the show will also have a “Coco” segment based on the Mexican-themed Disney-Pixar film helmed by Filipino animators and with a soundtrack by Oscar-winning Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

“One of the most magical things about ‘Disney On Ice’ is the performers’ ability to authentically showcase the best qualities of Disney characters,” said Director Patty Vincent.

“At our shows, moms and dads are able to experience the magic through the eyes of their children, allowing them to reconnect with their favorite characters and once again experience the childlike wonder and hope that inspires us all.”

The show runs from December 21 to January 5 with 3 p.m. shows daily, and with plans to add 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. slots, said Arnel.