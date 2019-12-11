Philippines' Michelle Dee enters Miss World 2019 top 40, wins in challenges

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philipines 2019 Michelle Dee has secured a spot in the pageant’s top 40 after emerging as one of the winners in the head-to-head challenge.

According to Miss World’s Facebook page, joining Philippines in the next round of the competition are Moldova, Nepal, Venezuela, Nigeria, Mexico, Guyana, India, Trinidad and Tobago and Paraguay.

In her Instagram account, Michelle announced her excitement after securing the spot for the Philippines.

“It’s been such a proud moment for us today, mga kababayan, as we’ve officially secured a spot in the top 40 through the head-to-head challenge!” she said.

Apart from securing a spot, Michelle also announced that her Beauty With a Purpose project also made it to the final 20 as well.

“Not just that but my Beauty With A Purpose project made it to the final 20 as well,” she wrote.

In the head-to-head challenge, candidates were asked to talk about their respective advocacies. Michelle dominated in the finals after beating representatives from Rwanda, Aruba, Dominican Republic and Ghana in the first round.

Dee also recently shared photos of her national costume for competition. Designed by celebrity fashion designer Francis Libiran, the golden costume was inspired by the sun in the country’s flag.

Dee said the costume’s collar showcases Libiran’s signature art deco embroidery, which symbolizes optimism, positivity and courage.

“The custom embroidery patterns are inspired by the historic Visayan tattoo called ‘Batek’,” she added.

Michelle is aiming to become the country’s second Miss World winner after Kapuso actress Megan Young won the crown in 2013. The coronation night will be held in London on December 14.