MOVIES
MUSIC
Dee showing her national costume for the pageant
Mike Gella via Michelle Dee on Istagram
Philippines' Michelle Dee enters Miss World 2019 top 40, wins in challenges
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philipines 2019 Michelle Dee has secured a spot in the pageant’s top 40 after emerging as one of the winners in the head-to-head challenge.

According to Miss World’s Facebook page, joining Philippines in the next round of the competition are Moldova, Nepal, Venezuela, Nigeria, Mexico, Guyana, India, Trinidad and Tobago and Paraguay.

In her Instagram account, Michelle announced her excitement after securing the spot for the Philippines.

“It’s been such a proud moment for us today, mga kababayan, as we’ve officially secured a spot in the top 40 through the head-to-head challenge!” she said.

Apart from securing a spot, Michelle also announced that her Beauty With a Purpose project also made it to the final 20 as well.

“Not just that but my Beauty With A Purpose project made it to the final 20 as well,” she wrote.

In the head-to-head challenge, candidates were asked to talk about their respective advocacies. Michelle dominated in the finals after beating representatives from Rwanda, Aruba, Dominican Republic and Ghana in the first round.

Dee also recently shared photos of her national costume for competition. Designed by celebrity fashion designer Francis Libiran, the golden costume was inspired by the sun in the country’s flag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a time to be Pinoy! ???????????? As you all know i've been wearing an all Filipino wardrobe since i got to London but it's time to showcase my national costume for @missworld to all of you! When i first saw this I couldn't believe my eyes. @francislibiran8 really outdid himself and i'm EXTREMELY PROUD to be a Libiran baby!! Btw belated Happy Birthday! The Philippines is proud to have you as one of our own. ??? ? To everyone that made these portraits possible, THANK YOU. I remember being so sick during the days approaching my departure but we were able to power through! Thank you @victorharryhartman for spearheading all of my gowns, who can get a better best friend? @mikehellyah for taking these shots, @davequiambao_ & @iamjulyvito for dolling me up, @mikeeandrei & @francischee_ for my styling, and @aces_and_queens @artistcenter @msworldphil @joymarcelo1115 @arnold_vegafria @maruffa_beauty for taking care of me. Much much love! ? ? The design of the sun on the collar is inspired by the sun of the Philippine national flag, customized in Francis Libiran signature intricate Art Deco embroidery, which symbolizes optimism, positivity, and courage. The custom embroidery patterns are inspired by the historic Visayan tattoo called ‘Batek.’ They were found in the earliest illustrations of our Visayan warriors in the 16th-century Boxer Codex. To our ancestors, Batek symbolized bravery and triumph. #MICHELLEDEEFORTHEWORLD #MISSWORLD2019 #LabanPilipinas

A post shared by Michelle Marquez Dee (@michelledee) on

Dee said the costume’s collar showcases Libiran’s signature art deco embroidery, which symbolizes optimism, positivity and courage.

“The custom embroidery patterns are inspired by the historic Visayan tattoo called ‘Batek’,” she added.

Michelle is aiming to become the country’s second Miss World winner after Kapuso actress Megan Young won the crown in 2013. The coronation night will be held in London on December 14.

MICHELLE DEE MISS WORLD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mico Palanca found dead, 41
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Mico Palanca has died. He was 41.
Entertainment
fb tw
Arnel Pineda continues own journey
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Last Dec. 6, Arnel Pineda took to his Facebook page to share that it’s been 13 years since the legendary US rock band...
Entertainment
fb tw
Gerald Anderson succeeds Dingdong Dantes as Philippine Youth Commission ambassador
1 day ago
“I’m very honored, very proud and I’m very excited kasi merong panibagong platform para makatulong sa ibang...
Entertainment
fb tw
'Steve Harvey is right': Miss Universe declares Gazini Ganados as real National Costume winner
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
It can be recalled that during the pageant earlier today, Harvey announced Gazini as the winner of the special award, with...
Entertainment
fb tw
Vice Ganda prefers to stay mum on viral 'stop' joke about Quiboloy
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“I’d rather not comment. Di ba? Magtulungan tayo to spread good vibes,” he added.
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Black Eyed Peas to sing in Filipino, celebrate SEA Games athletes
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
International rap group Black Eyed Peas is set to entertain athletes as well as spectators at the closing ceremony of South...
Entertainment
fb tw
2 hours ago
WATCH: U2's Bono has 'soft message' for Duterte
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Bono is a board member of Zipline, claiming to be the world’s first and only national scale drone delivery se...
Entertainment
fb tw
13 hours ago
Will Michelle break the ‘drought’?
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Unlike in the previous years when Filipina beauties have been winning and finishing runners-up in beauty pageants abroad,...
Entertainment
fb tw
13 hours ago
4th Macau Film Festival: Cultural exchange between East and West
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
IFFAM head Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes: We seek to build a platform for cultural exchange across the East and West. The...
Entertainment
fb tw
13 hours ago
Bing at Christmas & other albums
By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
What is Christmas without Bing Crosby singing White Christmas? Unimaginable.
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with