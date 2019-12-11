Philippines' Michelle Dee enters Miss World 2019 top 40, wins in challenges

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philipines 2019 Michelle Dee has secured a spot in the pageant’s top 40 after emerging as one of the winners in the head-to-head challenge.
According to Miss World’s Facebook page, joining Philippines in the next round of the competition are Moldova, Nepal, Venezuela, Nigeria, Mexico, Guyana, India, Trinidad and Tobago and Paraguay.
It's been such a proud moment for us today mga kababayan as we've officially secured a spot in the Top 40 through the Head to Head Challenge!! ???????? Not just that but my Beauty With A Purpose project made it to the final 20 as well (@autismphils)! #AOKPH ?? For the @missworld World Designer Awards I wore an exquisite gown inspired by the Philippine Seas by @francislibiran8. ???? ? ? ? Shot by @mikehellyah ? Makeup by @davequiambao_ ? Hair by @iamjulyvito ? #MichelleDeeForTheWorld #World2019 @missworld
In her Instagram account, Michelle announced her excitement after securing the spot for the Philippines.
“It’s been such a proud moment for us today, mga kababayan, as we’ve officially secured a spot in the top 40 through the head-to-head challenge!” she said.
Apart from securing a spot, Michelle also announced that her Beauty With a Purpose project also made it to the final 20 as well.
“Not just that but my Beauty With A Purpose project made it to the final 20 as well,” she wrote.
In the head-to-head challenge, candidates were asked to talk about their respective advocacies. Michelle dominated in the finals after beating representatives from Rwanda, Aruba, Dominican Republic and Ghana in the first round.
Dee also recently shared photos of her national costume for competition. Designed by celebrity fashion designer Francis Libiran, the golden costume was inspired by the sun in the country’s flag.
What a time to be Pinoy! ???????????? As you all know i've been wearing an all Filipino wardrobe since i got to London but it's time to showcase my national costume for @missworld to all of you! When i first saw this I couldn't believe my eyes. @francislibiran8 really outdid himself and i'm EXTREMELY PROUD to be a Libiran baby!! Btw belated Happy Birthday! The Philippines is proud to have you as one of our own. ??? ? To everyone that made these portraits possible, THANK YOU. I remember being so sick during the days approaching my departure but we were able to power through! Thank you @victorharryhartman for spearheading all of my gowns, who can get a better best friend? @mikehellyah for taking these shots, @davequiambao_ & @iamjulyvito for dolling me up, @mikeeandrei & @francischee_ for my styling, and @aces_and_queens @artistcenter @msworldphil @joymarcelo1115 @arnold_vegafria @maruffa_beauty for taking care of me. Much much love! ? ? The design of the sun on the collar is inspired by the sun of the Philippine national flag, customized in Francis Libiran signature intricate Art Deco embroidery, which symbolizes optimism, positivity, and courage. The custom embroidery patterns are inspired by the historic Visayan tattoo called ‘Batek.’ They were found in the earliest illustrations of our Visayan warriors in the 16th-century Boxer Codex. To our ancestors, Batek symbolized bravery and triumph. #MICHELLEDEEFORTHEWORLD #MISSWORLD2019 #LabanPilipinas
Dee said the costume’s collar showcases Libiran’s signature art deco embroidery, which symbolizes optimism, positivity and courage.
“The custom embroidery patterns are inspired by the historic Visayan tattoo called ‘Batek’,” she added.
The Philippine Sun Princess? ???? – by Francis Libiran. ? ? Behind the scenes:? Shot by @mikehellyah ? Hair & Makeup @davequiambao_ @iamjulyvito ? Styling @mikeeandrei @francischee_ ? Special thanks to @victorharryhartman @cathyvalenciaskinclinic @benchtm @bluewater_day_spa @tokyoposh @fujifilmph #MichelleDeeForTheWorld #MissWorld2019 @missworld
Michelle is aiming to become the country’s second Miss World winner after Kapuso actress Megan Young won the crown in 2013. The coronation night will be held in London on December 14.
