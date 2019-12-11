MOVIES
American hip-hop group 'Black Eyed Peas' is set to perform for the closing ceremony of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games tonight at the Athletics Stadium in New Clark City.
apl.de.ap via Instagram
Black Eyed Peas to sing in Filipino, celebrate SEA Games athletes
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2019 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — International rap group Black Eyed Peas is set to entertain athletes as well as spectators at the closing ceremony of South East Asian Games  (SEA Games) in New Clark City, Pampanga.

Allan Pineda Lindo, popularly known as apl.de.ap, was glad that his buddies Will I Am and Taboo will be joining him in the closing ceremony of the biennial event.

In his Instagram account, the Filipino rapper posted a photo of the group inviting fans to watch their performance.

"Mission accomplished: I’ve been trying forever to get my brothers @iamwill and @taboo to join me for #SEAGames. Today, we got to meet the media and talk about how @BEP is Filipino. Tune in tomorrow as we be rocking it! #SEAGames2019#WeWinAsOne," Apl wrote.

In a recent press conference held at the Manila Peninsula, Apl promised his fans with a great show as they will be singing their greatest hits.

“We are doing our hits and Tagalog parts in our album. It’s going to be a celebration for the athletes that gave their all to have a great SEA Games for the Philippines," he said.

Apl.de.ap was also part of the opening ceremony of the Sea Games. He sang "Bebot" and was part of the tribute dedicated to the late Francis Magalona.

