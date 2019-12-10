Gerald Anderson succeeds Dingdong Dantes as Philippine Youth Commission ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Gerald Anderson has been recently appointed as Philippine Youth Commission ambassador, a post previously held by Dingdong Dantes and Rico Yan.

The Philippine Youth Commission, headed by KASAMA (Kabataang Sama-samang Maglilingkod) President Gerald Ortiz with ULAP (Union of Local authority of the Philippines) President and Quirino Governor Dakila “Dax” Cua, KASAMA National Adviser Nellie King and Sen. Imee Marcos, appointed Gerald as ambassador in a ceremony held last December 8 at the Grand Ballroom of Venus Hotel in Baguio City.

“I’m very honored, very proud and I’m very excited kasi merong panibagong platform para makatulong sa ibang tao," the Star Magic artist said.

During his speech to almost 900 Sangguniang Kabataan leaders all over the Philippines, Gerald talked about the important role of a celebrity after he experienced the Ondoy calamity in 2009.

“Hindi po ako nag-dalawang isip lumusong sa tubig, s'yempre bata at adventurous, para tanungin ko mga kapit-bahay ko if nangangailangan sila ng tulong. Nagkataon na-picturan ako at may nagpost sa social media at kumalat. Du'n ko po nakita ‘yung influence ng isang artista para tumulong sa kapwa. Mula noong araw na ‘yon, sinabi ko sa sarili ko na gagawin ko ang best ko, basta nasa position ako at kaya ko, para makatulong sa iba.” Gerald shared.

The actor gave credit to his mom, Mommy Vangie, whom he admires in helping others. “Gagawa talaga siya ng paraan para makatulong sa iba."

When asked about his plans for the youth, he said: “Unang-una makapag bigay ng inspiration at ipakita kung gaano ka-importante tumulong sa iba basta kaya natin. Kailangan ‘yung ibang tao, kung ano kaya nating ibigay, ibigay natin sa iba at marami tayong matutunan sa pagtulong sa iba. May plano kami about education, syempre sports na mas malapit sa puso ko."

It can be recalled that Dantes was the last PSY ambassador in 2004 after Rico.