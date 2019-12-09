MOVIES
Gabriela Tafur Nader, Miss Universe Colombia 2019 on stage in fashion by Sherri Hill as a Top 20 finalist with host Steve Harvey during Miss Universe competition on December 8, 2019 live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
Miss Universe Organization/Alex Mertz
'Unnecessary': Steve Harvey's joke about Colombia's 'cartel' draws mixed reactions
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 1:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nobody was laughing when Steve Harvey joked about "the cartel" in awarding Miss Colombia her spot in the top 20 of this year's Miss Universe in Atlanta, Georgia.

The legendary comedian was entertaining the crowd with his trademark charisma until it was time to announce the top 20. 

Clearly referencing his 2015 mistake in stride, he spelled out the name of Colombia when he made his announcement. 

“Should I go back? Tell me what to do,” Miss Columbia Gabriela Tafur said in matching his energy, to which he replied, “The cartel hasn’t forgiven me."

After his misplaced attempt at comedy this year, netizens were up in arms on social media. 

“That was not only disrespectful but absolutely unacceptable and unnecessary," one person tweeted. 

Another said, "Maybe someone should tell #SteveHarvey that his jokes about Cartels in Colombia are rude and disrespectful, he encourages wrong stereotypes."

The two blunders that night harked back to his slip-up from the last time he hosted the Miss Universe stage in 2015, during which that year's Miss Colombia was also the unintentional target. 

Right after awarding the title of Miss Universe to Ariadna Gutierrez, Miss Colombia 2015, he shambled back on-stage with a petrified look on his face. Something wasn't right, and the audience could see it. 

"I have to apologize," he said. 

And then he admitted that the title of Miss Universe was actually awarded to Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach. It was then considered by many media outfits as "the worst mistake in TV awards show history."

He certainly tried to outdo himself this time around. Maybe he'll get it right next year, if he does come back.

2019 MISS UNIVERSE STEVE HARVEY
Philstar
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
fb tw
