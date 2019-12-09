In Photos: Gazini Ganados' Miss Universe journey

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine representative Gazini Ganados may have failed to clinch a consecutive Miss Universe crown for the country but the beauty from Talisay, Cebu still made Filipinos proud.

Gazini ended her journey in the Miss Universe 2019 on Monday, finishing as part of the pageant’s Top 20.

In her opening statement, the 23-year-old Cebuana, an elderly care advocate, said no one should be left behind.

She entered the Top 20 as a wildcard finalist but failed to advance to the next round.

Despite failing to give the country a back-to-back title, Gazini has given pride and glory to the Filipinos, Malacañang said.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray crowned South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi as her successor in the coronation night held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s a look at Gazini’s Miss Universe journey:

