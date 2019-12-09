MOVIES
Gazini Ganados, Miss Universe Philippines 2019, gets makeup done by an OP Cosmetics artist backstage during the Miss Universe Competition.
Miss Universe/Benjamin Askinas
In Photos: Gazini Ganados' Miss Universe journey
(Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine representative Gazini Ganados may have failed to clinch a consecutive Miss Universe crown for the country but the beauty from Talisay, Cebu still made Filipinos proud.

Gazini ended her journey in the Miss Universe 2019 on Monday, finishing as part of the pageant’s Top 20.

In her opening statement, the 23-year-old Cebuana, an elderly care advocate, said no one should be left behind.

She entered the Top 20 as a wildcard finalist but failed to advance to the next round. 

Despite failing to give the country a back-to-back title, Gazini has given pride and glory to the Filipinos, Malacañang said.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray crowned South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi as her successor in the coronation night held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s a look at Gazini’s Miss Universe journey:

 

Steve Harvey interviews Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images/AFP

 

Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados answers a question from host Steve Harvey at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images/AFP

 

Steve Harvey interviews Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images/AFP

 

Gazini Ganados, Miss Universe Philippines 2019, competes on stage in her evening gown during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta on Friday, December 6, 2019. Miss Universe/Patrick Prather

 

Gazini Ganados, Miss Universe Philippines 2019, prepares backstage during the National Costume Show at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta on Friday, December 6, 2019. Miss Universe/Benjamin Askinas

 

Razini Ganados, Miss Universe Philippines 2019, on stage in fashion by Sherri Hill during the opening of the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta on Friday, December 6, 2019. Miss Universe/Alex Mertz

 

Gazini Ganados, Miss Universe Philippines 2019, competes on stage in G. Sonsie Swimwear during the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta on Friday, December 6, 2019. Miss Universe/Patrick Prather

 

Gazini Ganados, Miss Universe Philippines 2019, gets makeup done by an OP Cosmetics artist backstage during Miss Universe Competition airing on FOX at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2019 live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Miss Universe/Benjamin Askinas

 

 

 

