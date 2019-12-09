WATCH: Winning answer of South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi at Miss Universe 2019 pageant

MANILA, Philippines— Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi nailed the question and answer portion of the pageant with her empowering message to young girls.

Zozibini said she wants to teach young girls leadership and urged them to “take space.”

She is the third Miss Universe titleholder of South Africa.