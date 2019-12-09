MOVIES
WATCH: 'Know what they’re representing,’ Catriona tells Miss Universe 2019 finalists
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray on Monday (Philippine time) gave her advice to the Miss Universe 2019 finalists, citing that “another amazing woman’s life is going to change.”

Asked for the advice she would give to the finalists for the rest of the competition, Catriona said they should remember in their hearts what they are representing.  

“You know what I would tell them to know what they’re here representing because we women we don’t come out here with the name across our chest. We come here representing a whole country and I want that feeling to fill them with pride and allow them to hold their head high when they come out here and give it their best tonight,” Catriona said during her final walk.

After winning the Miss Universe crown last year, Catriona repeatedly shared that she carried the Philippines’ name across her heart.

“Philippines, it brings me so much joy to carry you across my heart,” she previously said.

Catriona walked in an earth-colored-caped gown on Monday (Philippine time) as she reminisced her one-year reign as the title holder.

“Looking at the girls, I’m remembering that it was just a year ago that I was in their shoes,” she said.

Catriona was the fourth Filipina Miss Universe.

